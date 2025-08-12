This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Name Model Number UDI-DI Lot Numbers Filter SafeStar 90 Plus MP05785 04048675665762 All lot numbers Filter SafeStar 55 Plus MP05790 04048675558736 All lot numbers Filter SafeStar 60A Plus MP05795 04048675665786 All lot numbers Filter/HME TwinStar HEPA Plus MP05801 04048675665823 All lot numbers

What to Do

Do not use affected filters. Remove unused stock from inventory.

On July 22, 2025, Draeger sent all affected customers an updated Urgent Medical Device Recall Notification recommending the following actions:

Do not use any unused affected filters.

Remove affected products from stock.

Contact your Draeger Consumables Representative for information about alternative filters.

Reach out to Draeger Customer Success (1-800-437-2437, press 2 then 1, or email US-Medical@draeger.com) to arrange product return and replacement. A Return Material Authorization and pre-paid shipping will be provided.

Ensure all potential users are aware of the recall and forward the notice to any third parties.

Complete and return the updated Recall Return Response Acknowledgment and Receipt Form, even if previously completed.

Reason for Recall

Draeger is recalling these filters due to the risk of misleading capnography (carbon dioxide) readings, which could result in health care providers administering unnecessary or harmful treatments based on incorrect waveform interpretations.

The use of affected filters may cause serious adverse health consequences, including airway injury, delayed or incorrect treatment, brain injury, and death.

There were serious injuries reported due to the slow increase of CO2 curve when using the sampling port of the filter. There have been no reports of death.

Device Use

Draeger SafeStar and TwinStar filters are bidirectional breathing system filters used during anesthesia and mechanical ventilation to protect against bacterial and viral contamination. They are typically used in hospitals during surgery or in intensive care units.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions should contact Draeger Customer Success at 1-800-437-2437 (press 2, then 1) or US-Medical@draeger.com.

