JobElephant's 2025 DEI Marketing Report Reveals Strategies for Diversity Recruitment

New report shows that DEI recruitment sites remain effective in reaching diverse talent pools

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobElephant, a leading recruitment advertising company, unveils the findings of its annual “Diversity Recruitment Advertising Buyer’s Guide.” This comprehensive report equips human resources and recruitment professionals with data to make informed decisions about recruitment advertising strategies. The guide uses JobElephant’s proprietary tracking, analytics, and automation technology to leverage job ad data from 439,599 diversity job postings in 2024.The report demonstrates the impact of targeted diversity recruitment websites and publications. After analyzing job postings advertised across 370 different publications, JobElephant reports that ads placed in 2024 garnered 4.3 million impressions and 2.8 million clicks. For comparison, in 2023, the report showed 2.2 million impressions and 1.8 million clicks. This increase in impressions and clicks indicates improved engagement and highlights the power of targeted advertising."Despite the evolving landscape of DEI, this report confirms that these strategies continue to be effective," said Michael Ang, CEO of JobElephant. "JobElephant's 2025 DEI Marketing Report is a game-changer for organizations committed to diversity and inclusion. By leveraging our tools like Apptrkr, the HortonAdvertising Recommendation Engine, and our new tool, JobstatsTM, we empower HR professionals to track progress from placement to hiring, making recruitment advertising both cost-effective and impactful.”According to the average number of ad clicks, the report ranks the top job boards that target job seekers in specific industries and niche communities. The top job boards in higher education include DiverseEducation.com and InsightintoDiversity.com. Community-specific successes include DeafEducationJobs.com and BlackPhD.com. The report also addresses current administration challenges and compares last year's Supreme Court challenges, showing how strategies were redirected.The report breaks down the top job boards for niche industries like STEM/Science, Nursing/Medical/Healthcare, Law, Arts, Communications, Non-Profit Development, General Business, Law Enforcement, Athletics, Librarians, Accounting/Finance, Construction, Human Resources, Public Relations, Social Work, Sociology, Transportation, Political Science, History, and Fire Sciences. JobElephant also measures the average clicks year-over-year for job boards targeting multiple communities in niche industries.“Universities in general want to have a workforce that mirrors the community around them, and their student base. So, diversity is very much a big part of staff and faculty recruitment, especially because we're, in many cases, working with such large constituencies of students and community,” said Jennifer Park, Director of Inclusive Recruitment for San Diego State University.Alongside the marketing report, JobElephant authored a white paper that delves into how legislative shifts impact DEI recruitment. The paper offers practical advice on reducing bias during hiring and emphasizes using data to shape recruitment strategies. It provides a roadmap to navigate the evolving political and social landscape, ensuring their recruitment efforts remain effective and aligned with DEI goals.To learn more about JobElephant and request a copy of the 2025 Diversity Recruitment Advertising Buyer’s Guide, visit www.JobElephant.com

