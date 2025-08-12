Andrea Jaeger and Little Star Foundation Work with Tennis Champions to Lead Both On and Off the Court

Captured by renowned sports photographer Art Seitz, Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker join Andrea Jaeger in supporting the Little Star Foundation. New Law School Graduate Andrea Leand is pictured. Novak, Adriana, and Andrea share encouraging words. Love It. Spread Love.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the US Open Tennis Championships capture global attention, players are proving that victory extends far beyond the court and redefining what it means to be a winner.Novak Djokovic, already one of the sport’s most decorated athletes, enters the tournament amid ongoing speculation about his future. Whether or not this US Open marks another Grand Slam title, Djokovic’s legacy is already secure—built not only on his record-breaking achievements but also on his commitment to mindfulness, support for fellow athletes, and advocacy inspired by Serbian visionary Nikola Tesla. Fluent in seven languages and able to communicate in eleven, Djokovic’s post-tennis chapter promises to be as impactful as his time on the tour.Captured by renowned sports photographer Art Seitz, Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker join Andrea Jaeger in supporting the Little Star Foundation.Andrea Leand, a former US Open standout known for her fearless on-court performances, recently achieved another milestone—graduating from law school and taking the bar exam. Her determination, once reserved for tennis, now fuels her work as a legal advocate. Off the court, Leand is a steadfast supporter of the Little Star Foundation, founded by former pro Andrea Jaeger, which provides award-winning programs for children with cancer and life-threatening illnesses. For years, Leand has quietly funded initiatives that bring hope and comfort to young hospital patients, knowing firsthand that every contribution counts.Adriana Solarova, a former national No. 1 and Division 1 collegiate player, blends her love of tennis, business, and art into life-changing service. Through her free art therapy programs, Solarova has brought creativity and joy to children who are blind, deaf, and undergoing cancer treatment. Her signature “Spread Love” artwork, created exclusively for the Little Star Foundation, symbolizes her mission to uplift through kindness and connection.The presence of Djokovic, Leand, Jaeger, and Solarova at the US Open underscores a growing trend in the sport—players embracing education, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy during and after their competitive careers. Current tennis stars Emma Navarro, Ben Shelton, Cameron Norrie, Diana Shnaider, and Danielle Collins have attended college on their way to pro tennis success, proving that excellence on the court can go hand-in-hand with college.Fans at the US Open will not only witness world-class tennis but also be reminded that true champions leave a legacy that includes service that touches lives. Whether through groundbreaking law work, transformative art programs, or global philanthropy, these athletes prove there is always a way to “Love It and Spread Love.”About Little Star FoundationFounded by former world No. 2 Andrea Jaeger, the Little Star Foundation provides award-winning programs for children with cancer and life-threatening illnesses. For 40 years, the organization has delivered financial support, educational opportunities, therapeutic recreation, and emotional care to children and families worldwide.For more information, please visit: www.littlestar.org

