New Women’s Health Report Designed by Noam Lamdan Elevates Menopause Research

A landmark report on midlife women's health in British Columbia is gaining recognition for both its groundbreaking content and its bold, user-focused design by Toronto-based creative Noam Lamdan. Commissioned by the Women's Health Research Institute at BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, the 76-page report—titled HER-BC: Health and Economics Research on Midlife Women in British Columbia—marks a critical advancement in menopause research and health equity.

The report addresses a persistent gap in public health data and awareness. While early-life reproductive stages like menstruation and pregnancy receive broad attention, menopause and its socioeconomic impact are often overlooked in research and policy. Lamdan's design enhances clarity, engagement, and accessibility, helping complex findings reach a wide audience, from policymakers to the general public.

"Design isn't just about how something looks—it's about how effectively it communicates," said Lamdan. "With a topic as underrepresented as menopause, it was essential that the design supported readability and helped bring this conversation into the mainstream."

Mr. Lamdan, known for his cross-disciplinary design work spanning architecture, nonprofit branding, and digital storytelling, approached the project with sensitivity to both visual hierarchy and social context. His design work has supported causes from affordable housing to community health, and his involvement in this project underscores his growing role in mission-driven communication.

The report is already being used to inform discussions around healthcare funding and equity in B.C., offering both empirical data and a compelling visual narrative. A digital version is available through the Women's Health Research Institute.

