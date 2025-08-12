Krill Oil Market Report 2024 | CAGR, Regional Insights & Top Companies Overview - Aker Biomarine AS, Walgreen Co.

Krill Oil Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krill Oil Market OverviewKrill oil is a popular omega-3 supplement derived from tiny marine crustaceans, valued for its health benefits. The market is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer focus on heart, joint, and cognitive wellness.Market Size and GrowthThe global krill oil industry was valued at about $271.43 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand to over $1,114.05 million by 2031, growing steadily at nearly 19.7% each year from 2024 to 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/krill-oil-market Latest Developments:1. In February 2024, Aker BioMarine joined forces with Kilyos Nutrition to launch Superba Krill Oil in Brazil, targeting heart, liver, pregnancy, and cognitive wellness. This collaboration aims to meet the rising need for eco-friendly, research-backed options to fish oil, while expanding Aker BioMarine’s presence in Brazil.2. In July 2024, NYO3 widened its reach in China by rolling out a fresh line of multipurpose krill oil products created for women and active lifestyle consumers. Enriched with collagen and hyaluronic acid, this innovative product aims to support eye and vision health, tapping into rising consumer interest in omega-3 benefits beyond conventional fish oil.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesSeveral factors are contributing to the robust growth of the krill oil market:1. Health and Wellness Trends: Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids, such as improved cardiovascular health and cognitive function, is driving demand for krill oil supplements.2. Sustainable Sourcing: The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly sourcing practices is attracting environmentally conscious consumers to krill oil products.3. Aging Population: The increasing geriatric population is leading to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, thereby boosting the demand for dietary supplements like krill oil.4. E-commerce Growth: The rise of online retail platforms has broadened access to krill oil products, facilitating consumer purchases and market expansion.Regional Analysis1. Robust expansion in the North American krill oil sector is driven by rising consumer knowledge of its health advantages, including its enhanced absorption rate over traditional fish oil.2. The CRN's 2023 survey indicated that 77% of Americans take dietary supplements, with Omega-3 products being among the most favored.3. Heart disease, the top cause of death in the US with over 659,000 fatalities each year, is a major factor boosting demand for cardiovascular health products.4. Krill oil, packed with EPA and DHA, enhances lipid profiles and lowers inflammation, thus mitigating the risks of heart attacks and strokes.5. A 2022 study in *The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition* confirmed that krill oil's phospholipid-bound Omega-3s are absorbed more effectively than the triglyceride-bound Omega-3s found in fish oil.6. General wellness is a key area of growth, with krill oil being particularly popular for addressing women's health concerns like PMS and for use in prenatal care.7. A 2022 NCBI study highlighted that Omega-3s can help alleviate the symptoms of PMS.8. Joint health is another critical market segment, with over 54 million US adults affected by arthritis.9. Krill oil's anti-inflammatory properties offer support for individuals with arthritis and osteoporosis, enhancing their mobility.10. The market's continuous growth is fueled by a shift toward preventive healthcare and consumer preference for eco-friendly, sustainable products.11. The GOED's 2023 report indicates consistent growth in Omega-3 consumption, while ongoing innovations are increasing consumer appeal.Key Players✦ AKER BIOMARINE.✦ Biocorp Co., Ltd.✦ Rimfrost AS✦ NYO3 INTERNATIONAL AS✦ Onnit Labs, Inc.✦ Transparent Labs✦ Nurtigold✦ Shandong Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd✦ Coastside Bio Resources✦ Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.✦ Artic Light Products AS✦ NWC Naturals IncThese companies are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on sustainable sourcing and product development to meet the growing consumer demand for krill oil supplements.Market Segments:By Product Type: (Capsules, Soft Gels, Others)By Distribution Channel: (Online Stores, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Retail Stores, Others)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=krill-oil-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited States1. Regulatory Approvals: The U.S.The U.S. FDA has approved fresh krill oil supplement offerings, giving shoppers more choices and helping drive stronger growth in the market.2. Industry Collaborations: U.S.-based companies have partnered with research institutions to develop advanced krill oil extraction technologies, aiming to improve product quality and sustainability.Japan1. Sustainable Harvesting Practices: Japanese companies have implemented advanced technologies to ensure sustainable krill harvesting, aligning with global environmental standards and enhancing product appeal.2. Product Innovation: Japanese firms have introduced new krill oil formulations targeting specific health benefits, such as joint health and cognitive function, catering to the evolving consumer preferences.ConclusionThe krill oil market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by health-conscious consumers, sustainable sourcing practices, and technological advancements in product development. 