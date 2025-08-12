1905 New Media Ranks No. 2001 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency based in St. Louis, Missouri. Inc. revealed today that 1905 New Media ranks No. 2001 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 184.03%, This Marks 1905 New Media’s Second Time on the List

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a reflection of the relentless drive and creativity of the entire 1905 New Media team.” — John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that 1905 New Media is No. 2001 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia."Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a reflection of the relentless drive and creativity of the entire 1905 New Media team," said John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media. "This achievement underscores our continuous commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering excellence. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the path we’re paving for the future."This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”1905 New Media was founded in 1905 when Ronald Thomson acquired St. Charles County’s local daily newspaper, The Banner News. Now, 120 years, four generations and five major acquisitions later, the family-owned business has evolved into a leading integrated marketing agency with 46 team members and three offices in St. Louis, St. Charles and Chicago. Capabilities include marketing strategy, search engine marketing, social media management, content marketing, email marketing, website development, custom mobile app development, branding services, graphic design, public relations, AI-enhanced marketing and automation, commercial printing and more.In addition to ranking 2001 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, 1905 New Media ranks 18th in St. Louis; 177th in advertising, marketing and PR; and 26th in Missouri, marking its second consecutive year on the prestigious ranking.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 . For more information on 1905 New Media, visit 1905newmedia.com About 1905 New Media1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency based in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in branding, digital marketing, custom website and app development, public relations, commercial printing and AI-powered marketing intelligence solutions. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps guide aspiring brands through today’s marketing maze. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a family-owned business whose founding dates back to 1905. For 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients’ needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Missouri, as well as Chicago, Illinois.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

