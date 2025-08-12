Patrick and Josh Lange Close Sale of Long Island HVAC Business

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange Business Modification Group logo

The father and son team of Patrick and Josh Lange has successfully finalized the sale of a well-established HVAC company in Long Island, New York.

This residential and light commercial service provider has been in operation for over 20 years and was acquired by a strategic buyer looking to expand in the highly desirable Hamptons region.

The seller, a long-time owner and operator, decided to retire and entrusted Lange with the task of finding the right buyer. “It’s always an honor to help an owner transition out of the business they have built over the decades,” said Patrick Lange. “We faced some typical challenges during the deal, but both parties remained focused and committed to making it work.”

The buyer plans to retain the existing staff, ensuring a smooth transition so that customers continue to receive the high-quality service they have come to expect. This successful transaction adds to the track record of Business Modification Group, a firm that specializes exclusively in HVAC business sales nationwide. With hundreds of millions in total transaction volume, Lange is recognized as the industry’s leading expert for heating and air companies looking to sell.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

