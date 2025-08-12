On This Page

The Eco-NAMS webinar series is co-organized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, European Medicines Agency, Health and Environmental Sciences Institute, National Institute for Environmental Studies (Japan), and PETA Science Consortium International e.V.

The series aims to offer the most informative and up-to-date science on the use of new approach methodologies (NAMs) for ecotoxicity assessments (Eco-NAMs) and provides an open forum for scientists from academia, industry, non-government organizations, regulatory authorities, and other interested parties including the general public to learn about and discuss various ecotoxicity NAMs topics.

The first webinar in the series, State of the Science for Bioaccumulation: An Integrated, Weight of Evidence Approach, will feature presentations by Dr. Pippa Curtis, Senior Specialist at the Chemical Assessment Unit, United Kingdom Environment Agency (UK EA), and Dr. Michelle Embry, Deputy Director of the Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI).

Additional information and registration is available at State of the Science for Bioaccumulation: An Integrated, Weight of Evidence Approach.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this webinar series are those of the presenters and do not necessarily represent the official views or policies of the US government. U.S. FDA and U.S. EPA involvement in this webinar series does not imply official endorsement of, or responsibility for, the opinions, ideas, data, products, or services presented.