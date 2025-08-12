SABER College Expands Academic Offerings with Medical Assisting Degree for Today’s Healthcare Workforce

SABER College announces the launch of its new Associate of Science Degree Program in Medical Assisting, expanding its healthcare mission to prepare skilled professionals ready to serve in both clinical and administrative roles. Classes begin October 20, 2025. SABER College: Fostering knowledge, skills, and community impact since 1992 in Miami, FL.

Program builds clinical proficiency and administrative capability to prepare graduates for modern healthcare environments.

Our Medical Assisting program blends academic rigor, practical experience, and personalized support so that graduates are ready to make a meaningful impact from their first day on the job” — Josefina Bonet. CEO - SABER College

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College, serving the South Florida community with allied health programs since 1992, announces the launch of its Associate of Science in Medical Assisting, a program designed to prepare graduates for one of the fastest-growing careers in the healthcare industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical assistants is projected to grow 15% through 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations. This growth is driven by the rising need for preventive care, expanded access to healthcare, and the increasing administrative demands on modern medical facilities.

“This program offers students more than technical training—it offers a comprehensive pathway to enter the healthcare field fully prepared for the realities of patient care,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “Our Medical Assisting program blends academic rigor, practical experience, and personalized support so that graduates are ready to make a meaningful impact from their first day on the job. For many of our students, this program represents not only a career opportunity, but also the chance to serve their community in a role that directly improves people’s lives.”

Hybrid Learning with Real-World Application

Students complete their first semester online, offering flexibility for those balancing work or family commitments. The remainder of the program takes place on campus, where students participate in interactive laboratory training and a supervised externship in an active healthcare setting.

Training is designed to develop both clinical proficiency—including patient interaction, phlebotomy, EKG procedures, diagnostic testing, and infection control—and administrative capability, such as managing electronic health records, scheduling, insurance processing, and ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations.

“We train our students to be more than technically capable,” said Pavel Pugh, FNP, RN, MSN, APRN, PMHNP, Director of Nursing and Health Sciences. “In addition to mastering clinical and administrative skills, they learn how to approach every patient interaction with empathy, cultural sensitivity, and professionalism. These qualities are essential for building trust, improving patient outcomes, and contributing to the overall success of any healthcare team.”

Career Outcomes

Graduates of the Medical Assisting program are prepared for a variety of entry-level healthcare positions, including:

. Medical Assistant

. Phlebotomist

. Laboratory Technician

. Clinical Support Specialist

. Medical Office Assistant

Support from Day One

SABER College ensures that students have the resources and guidance they need from the moment they inquire about the program. The Admissions team offers personalized assistance with the College application, including Financial Aid guidance for those who qualify, and helps applicants navigate each step of the enrollment process. This student-focused approach is designed to remove barriers and allow students to concentrate on their academic and career goals.

“From the first conversation, we work to make the process as smooth as possible,” said Kirssys Fabre, Director of Admissions. “We guide applicants through each stage—answering questions, explaining options, and making sure they have the information they need to make confident decisions. Our goal is for every student to feel supported from the very beginning, so they can focus on building the skills and knowledge that will shape their professional future.”

Enrollment Now Open

The first class of the Medical Assisting Program begins October 20, 2025. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Full admissions requirements, detailed curriculum information, and the online application are available at our Medical Assisting Program information page.

About SABER College

Founded in 1972 in Miami, Florida, SABER College offers Associate of Science degrees in Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assisting, along with an online ESOL program for Florida residents. Accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE), SABER College is committed to preparing graduates for meaningful roles in the healthcare sector through high-quality, career-focused education.

