NVBDC National Conference Connects Veteran Businesses with America’s Leading Supplier Procurement Programs

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) National Conference is more than a networking event—it’s the premier business engagement platform where certified veteran-owned businesses connect directly with the nation’s most respected corporate supplier diversity programs.For 2025, some of the largest and most influential corporations in the world have already committed to sponsor and participate in one-on-one matchmaking sessions with NVBDC-certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Representing billions of dollars in annual procurement spend, these companies have demonstrated a deep commitment to creating opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs.Industry leaders already confirmed for the 2025 conference include Tenneco Inc., a global leader in automotive products committed to fostering relationships with diverse suppliers; Yanfeng International, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers with a robust supplier diversity program; Eli Lilly & Company, a global pharmaceutical leader dedicated to supplier diversity in science, technology, healthcare, and support services; Robert Half, the world’s first and largest specialized talent solutions firm actively seeking certified veteran suppliers; Burns & McDonnell, a top engineering, architecture, and construction firm with a proven record of awarding contracts to diverse suppliers nationwide; and NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, partnering with veteran-owned businesses for energy-related services.Other corporate participants include DTE, a major U.S. provider of electric and natural gas services with additional non-utility businesses focused on industrial projects, energy marketing, and trading; Adient, a global leader in automotive seating integrating veteran-owned suppliers into its supply chain; and Dell Technologies, a world leader in technology solutions investing in relationships with diverse and veteran-owned suppliers across IT, logistics, and more.Each of these corporations operates a formal supplier diversity program designed to identify, engage, and award contracts to diverse suppliers—including veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC certification provides the gold standard for corporate supplier diversity recognition, positioning veteran entrepreneurs to compete for these high-value procurement opportunities.Breaking into the supply chains of Fortune 500 companies can take years. The NVBDC National Conference accelerates that process by bringing decision-makers and veteran-owned businesses together in one place, over two high-impact days. The event’s signature one-on-one matchmaking sessions give NVBDC-certified suppliers targeted, pre-scheduled meetings with corporate procurement teams who already recognize their certification and readiness to do business.Beyond matchmaking, the conference offers educational breakout sessions to help business owners navigate corporate procurement, strengthen competitive positioning, and maximize the value of their veteran certification. Attendees will also gain insights from keynote presentations by senior executives and supplier diversity leaders, while large-scale networking opportunities allow veteran business owners to exchange referrals, form partnerships, and explore joint ventures.The NVBDC urges attendees to come prepared—bring capability statements, know your differentiators, and be ready to deliver a polished pitch. Corporate partners will be listening, taking notes, and actively seeking suppliers to integrate into their supply chains.Space for one-on-one matchmaking is limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a rare opportunity to showcase your capabilities, build strategic relationships, and position your veteran-owned business for long-term growth.The NVBDC National Conference will be the place where opportunities turn into contracts. Don’t miss your chance to meet the companies that can take your business to the next level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.