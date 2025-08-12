Agrifood Blockchain to reach $1.1B by 2031; US delays FDA rule and Japan drives Wagyu & seafood blockchain tracking.

Agrifood Blockchain Market

Agrifood Blockchain Market to grow at 32.12% CAGR, driven by demand for traceability, transparency, IoT integration & global supply chain efficiency.

From US$ 120.1M in 2022 to US$ 1,114.1M by 2031, the Agrifood Blockchain Market is set to grow at 32.12% CAGR, transforming food safety, provenance, and sustainability in global supply chains.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Agrifood Blockchain Market reached US$ 120.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,114.1 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 32.12% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This remarkable growth reflects the rapid integration of blockchain technology into the agriculture and food supply chain, driven by the rising need for transparency, traceability, and efficiency from farm to table.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/agrifood-blockchain-market Latest News on Agrifood Blockchain Market:1. FAO & Zhejiang University’s Global AgriInno Challenge 2025Launched in May 2025, the Global AgriInno Challenge aims to empower youth innovation in digital agriculture, explicitly calling for solutions using blockchain, AI, and interoperable digital public goods. Winners will present their work at the Science and Innovation Forum in August 2025, emphasizing blockchain’s role in sustainable and resilient agrifood systems.2. APEC 2025 Food Security Ministerial – Blockchain AdoptionIn August 2025, the APEC Food Security Ministerial issued a joint statement reaffirming blockchain’s importance in agri-food supply chains. The summit called for economies to promote inclusive, practical use of blockchain for supply chain resilience, efficient agricultural production, and nutrition security across Asia-Pacific.3. Blockchain Technology in Indian AgricultureAugust 2025: Articles and discussions highlight blockchain-enabled traceability and transparency for farming in Northeast India, focusing on how the technology shapes future farming, guarantees authenticity, and provides secure, direct transactions for farmers.4. FAO “Reboot the Earth” Digital Agriculture EventJuly 2025: FAO event in Rome focused on “Digital Public Goods for Digital Agriculture and Innovation.” Activities included expert-led sessions on blockchain applications in climate-resilient food systems and supply chain traceability.Latest News — USA:The FDA’s proposed extension to the Food Traceability Rule compliance date from January 2026 to July 2028 has shifted blockchain adoption timelines. Many U.S. food companies are using the extra time to pilot solutions, refine supplier onboarding processes, and integrate blockchain with existing ERP and logistics systems.Latest News — JapanJapan is actively promoting blockchain technology to boost the global reputation of its premium agricultural exports. Government-backed initiatives are testing blockchain for verifying Wagyu beef origin, tracking seafood supply chains, and authenticating sake ingredients. Additionally, events during Japan Blockchain Week 2025 showcased strong collaboration between tech firms, agricultural cooperatives, and exporters.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=agrifood-blockchain-market Market Dynamics:1. Consumer demand for transparency: Modern consumers want proof of origin, ethical sourcing, and sustainability credentials.2. Regulatory pressure: Food safety regulations globally are moving toward digital traceability, with blockchain offering a compliant, auditable solution.3. Recall efficiency: Blockchain can reduce food recall investigation times from days to hours, minimizing public health risks and financial losses.4. Sustainability verification: Companies use blockchain to substantiate carbon footprint data and sustainable sourcing claims.Recent Developments:1. Regulatory timeline updates: In the U.S., the extension of food traceability compliance deadlines gives companies more breathing space to adopt blockchain solutions in a phased manner.2. Research consolidation: New academic reviews confirm blockchain’s measurable benefits in improving transparency and traceability in agri-food chains.3. Integration with IoT and AI: Vendors have rolled out solutions that link blockchain records with real-time sensor data for temperature, humidity, and location tracking.Technological Innovations:Blockchain in the agrifood sector is evolving beyond simple transaction ledgers:1. IoT integration: Sensors automatically log environmental data to blockchain, ensuring verifiable storage and transport conditions.2. Smart contracts: Automating payments and compliance checks based on pre-set conditions, such as delivery confirmation or quality inspection results.3. Hybrid systems: Combining blockchain with AI for predictive quality control and anomaly detection in shipments.4. Consumer engagement tools: QR code scanning at retail shelves, allowing customers to see the entire journey of the product they’re buying.Investment Analysis:Investor interest remains strong in both broad-based supply chain platforms and niche blockchain solutions for specific commodities. While the U.S. compliance delay may temporarily slow mandatory adoption, it also provides time for technologies to mature and for smaller producers to be onboarded. Venture capital is flowing toward start-ups that can demonstrate quick ROI through reduced waste, faster recalls, and fraud prevention. Partnerships between blockchain providers, logistics firms, and agritech innovators are becoming the norm.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/agrifood-blockchain-market Market Key Players:The competitive landscape includes a mix of large technology companies, specialized blockchain traceability providers, and industry consortiums. Notable players in the space include:IBMMicrosoftSAP SEArc-netAgriDigitalRIPE TECHNOLOGY, INC,OracleDigitalFoodLabOTT8 Group IncOPTiM CorporationMarket Segmentation:By Type: Public, Private.By Provider: Application and Solution Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocol Provider.By Application: Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility, Payment and Settlement, Smart Contract, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management.By End-User: Growers, Food Manufacturers/Processors, Retailers, Other.By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Regional Share:North America: Leads in market revenue, driven by retailer adoption and advanced supply chain infrastructure.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, with strong uptake in export-oriented economies like Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.Europe: Significant adoption due to stringent food safety and sustainability regulations.Latin America: Growing interest in blockchain for agricultural exports such as coffee, cocoa, and beef.Conclusion:The agrifood blockchain market is on a steep growth trajectory, with potential to redefine how the world verifies, transports, and consumes food. While regulatory shifts like the FDA’s compliance delay may influence short-term adoption rates in the U.S., they also create space for more inclusive, standardized, and scalable solutions. The winning strategies will combine interoperability, IoT integration, and consumer-facing transparency, while ensuring ease of use for both smallholders and multinational supply chains. 