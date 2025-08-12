C5ISR Market Projected to Acquire US$ 188.00 Billion by 2030, Growing Almost 4.7% CAGR

C5ISR Size, Share, and Trend Analysis

Rise in use of unmanned platforms, surge in demand for integrated solutions, increase global terrorism, surge in security concerns due to territorial conflicts.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C5ISR market size was accounted for $120.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $188.0 billion during 2030, growing with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in use of unmanned platforms, surge in demand for integrated solutions, increase in global terrorism, and surge in security concerns due to territorial conflicts have boosted the growth of the global C5ISR market. However, high cost of designing and developing intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in defense expenditure by major economies would open new opportunities in the future.Download Report (231 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1760 Rise in need for integrated solutions and surge in security concerns due to territorial conflicts and global terrorism are expected to drive the C5ISR market during the forecast period. However, high expenses of designing and developing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in defense expenditure by governments of major economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.C5ISR stands for command; control; computers; communications; combat; and intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance. It is a system that provides command centers with real-time data from sources such as logistical and operational resources. It helps decision-makers make more sophisticated and accurate key decisions during combat. It enables the decision-maker to make a critical decision during wartime in a more sensitive and concise manner.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/c5isr-market/purchase-options The C5ISR market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the adoption of command & control (C2), intelligence, and surveillance systems by many armed forces. For instance, in March 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd. signed an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense to provide a TORCH-X based solution as part of the Airspace Coordination Centre Modernization (ASCCM) Project. In addition, in January 2022, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics Corporation, signed a $518 million contract with the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) to provide logistics, sustainment, and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) regions.By region, the global C5ISR market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, efficient warfare, security, and defense systems. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in procurement and development of advanced C5ISR integrated systems across India, China, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1760 Major market playersAirbusBAE SystemsCubic CorporationElbit Systems Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationL3Haeeis TechnologiesLeonardo S.p.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationThales GroupFactors such as rise in demand for integrated solutions and increase in security concerns due to territorial conflicts and global terrorism are expected to drive the C5ISR industry growth. However, factors such as high cost of designing and developing intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) systems create a barrier to the market's growth. On the contrary, an increase in defense expenditure by major economies is expected to create ample opportunities for market growth across the globe.Similar Reports:Rocket and Missiles Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-and-missiles-market-A09635 Drone Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-analytics-market-A13562 Aircraft Interface Device Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-interface-market-A09711

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.