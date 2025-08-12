Breakthrough ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market Set to Revolutionize Cardiovascular Treatment — Explosive Growth 2025-2033

Global ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market

The Global ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, The ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market reached US$ 99.75 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,096.42 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% between 2025 and 2033. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing awareness of lipid management, advancements in ANGPTL3-targeted therapies, increasing healthcare investments, and unmet needs in treating hyperlipidemia drive market growth.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/angptl3-lowering-therapy-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key factors driving the growth of the ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market include:Rising Prevalence of Hyperlipidemia and Cardiovascular Diseases: Elevated LDL-C and triglyceride levels are major contributors to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, leading to increased demand for effective lipid-lowering therapies.Unmet Medical Needs: Traditional lipid-lowering agents often fall short in patients with severe or genetic lipid disorders, creating a significant opportunity for ANGPTL3-targeted therapies.Advancements in Gene Editing: Companies like Verve Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics are developing gene-editing therapies that offer potential long-term solutions for lipid management.Market Segmentation:By Treatment Type:Monoclonal AntibodiesAntisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapies (siRNA)CRISPR-Based Gene EditingOthers.By Application:Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)Refractory HyperlipidemiaMixed DyslipidemiaCardiovascular DiseasesOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=angptl3-lowering-therapy-market Market Geographical Share:North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market, driven by high rates of hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in research and development.Key Market Players:Prominent companies operating in the ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market include:Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.Amgen Inc.Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Akcea Therapeutics)Silence TherapeuticsEli Lilly and CompanyNovartis AGVerve Therapeutics, Inc.CRISPR Therapeutics.Recent Developments:United States:March 2025: Verve Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VERVE-102, allowing the company to begin clinical trials in the United States.April 2025: CRISPR Therapeutics reported that its gene-editing therapy targeting ANGPTL3 resulted in a two-thirds reduction in LDL-C levels among the first 10 patients treated, with no serious side effects observed in the initial months.Japan:November 2024: A Japanese research team published findings demonstrating that ANGPTL3 inhibition effectively reduced LDL-C and triglyceride levels in animal models, paving the way for clinical trials in Japan.January 2025: Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its ANGPTL3-targeted monoclonal antibody, aiming to evaluate its safety and efficacy in healthy volunteers.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The ANGPTL3-lowering Therapy Market is set for robust growth, driven by the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in therapeutic options. With ongoing research and development efforts, particularly in gene-editing technologies, the market is poised to offer innovative solutions for patients with challenging lipid disorders. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry should closely monitor these developments to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic market.Related Reports:

