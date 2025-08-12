Breakthrough ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market Set to Revolutionize Cardiovascular Treatment — Explosive Growth 2025-2033
The Global ANGPTL3-Lowering Therapy Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/angptl3-lowering-therapy-market
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Key factors driving the growth of the ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market include:
Rising Prevalence of Hyperlipidemia and Cardiovascular Diseases: Elevated LDL-C and triglyceride levels are major contributors to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, leading to increased demand for effective lipid-lowering therapies.
Unmet Medical Needs: Traditional lipid-lowering agents often fall short in patients with severe or genetic lipid disorders, creating a significant opportunity for ANGPTL3-targeted therapies.
Advancements in Gene Editing: Companies like Verve Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics are developing gene-editing therapies that offer potential long-term solutions for lipid management.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment Type:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs)
RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapies (siRNA)
CRISPR-Based Gene Editing
Others.
By Application:
Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH)
Refractory Hyperlipidemia
Mixed Dyslipidemia
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=angptl3-lowering-therapy-market
Market Geographical Share:
North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market, driven by high rates of hyperlipidemia and cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in research and development.
Key Market Players:
Prominent companies operating in the ANGPTL3-lowering therapy market include:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Akcea Therapeutics)
Silence Therapeutics
Eli Lilly and Company
Novartis AG
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics.
Recent Developments:
United States:
March 2025: Verve Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VERVE-102, allowing the company to begin clinical trials in the United States.
April 2025: CRISPR Therapeutics reported that its gene-editing therapy targeting ANGPTL3 resulted in a two-thirds reduction in LDL-C levels among the first 10 patients treated, with no serious side effects observed in the initial months.
Japan:
November 2024: A Japanese research team published findings demonstrating that ANGPTL3 inhibition effectively reduced LDL-C and triglyceride levels in animal models, paving the way for clinical trials in Japan.
January 2025: Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for its ANGPTL3-targeted monoclonal antibody, aiming to evaluate its safety and efficacy in healthy volunteers.
Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis
Have a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Conclusion:
The ANGPTL3-lowering Therapy Market is set for robust growth, driven by the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in therapeutic options. With ongoing research and development efforts, particularly in gene-editing technologies, the market is poised to offer innovative solutions for patients with challenging lipid disorders. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry should closely monitor these developments to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic market.
Related Reports:
Lipid Disorder Treatment Market
Lipid-regulating Drugs Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.