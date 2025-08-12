AI CERTs® Introduces Design Creative Certification Bundle to Empower Next-Generation Designers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications , has announced the launch of its AI Design and Creative Certification Bundle , a comprehensive offering for professionals seeking to blend creative design skills with the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence.The AI Creative & Design Certification Bundle brings together two flagship programs, AI+ UX Designer™ and AI+ Design™, designed to equip learners with the expertise needed to excel in the evolving design landscape.The AI+ UX Designer™ certification focuses on building user experiences that are both intuitive and enhanced by AI. Participants explore topics such as ethical design, AI-driven research, prototyping, personalization strategies, and emerging UX trends, gaining skills that position them at the forefront of user-centric innovation. The AI+ Design™ certification complements this by diving into creative applications of AI, including generative workflows, data-driven design, user testing, and the strategic integration of AI into creative processes. Together, these programs provide a well-rounded skill set that meets the demands of modern design roles.This bundle is particularly relevant for designers, product managers, creative teams, and freelancers aiming to future-proof their careers. As AI reshapes industries, the ability to merge design thinking with AI proficiency is becoming a critical differentiator in the job market. By mastering both the strategic and creative dimensions of AI-powered design, learners can unlock new opportunities and deliver impactful solutions that resonate with users and clients alike.Each certification includes a structured learning journey with eight modules, available in both instructor-led and self-paced formats. Learners benefit from a mix of video lessons, e-books, podcasts, quizzes, and AI mentor guidance, culminating in a proctored final exam comprising 50 questions to be completed within 90 minutes. A passing score of 70% earns participants an industry-recognized certification and a verifiable digital badge, validating their achievement in the field.With the Design and Creative Certification Bundle, AI CERTsreaffirms its commitment to preparing professionals for the opportunities and challenges of the AI era—ensuring they not only keep pace with change but help define it.

