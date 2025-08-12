Polymer Emulsions Market Growth | In-Depth Analysis by Size, Trends, Regions, Top Key Players Share | Report 2032

The report depicts detailed insights into the polymer emulsion industry trends and new growth opportunities.

The global polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Polymer Emulsions Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, SB latex, Others), by End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Textile, Paints and coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17840 Report Coverage & Details:Report Coverage DetailsForecast Period 2022­–2031Base Year 2021Market Size in 2021 $0.9 BillionMarket Size in 2031 $1.6 BillionCAGR 6.5%No. of Pages in Report 265Segments Covered Application, End-use Industry, and Region.Drivers Rapid infrastructural developmentIncrease in consumer demand in the automotive sectorOpportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabricsRestraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17840 Building and Construction Sector Leadership:Building and construction segment contributed over one-fourth of the market share in 2021.Expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period.Steady growth attributed to increased demand from emerging economies.Asia Pacific's Pivotal Role:Asia Pacific accounted for one-third of the market share in 2021.Expected to lead with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2031.Global firms expanding operations in emerging economies contribute to regional growth.Key Market Players:Arkema GroupAsahi Kasei CorporationBASF SECelanese CorporationClariant AGDIC CorporationDow Inc.Gellner Industrial LLCHalltech Inc.Interpolymer Co. Ltd.Momentive Inc.Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.Synthomer Plc.The Lubrizol CorporationWacker Chemie AGAccess Full Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polymer-emulsions-market-A17420

