Polymer Emulsions Market Growth | In-Depth Analysis by Size, Trends, Regions, Top Key Players Share | Report 2032
The report depicts detailed insights into the polymer emulsion industry trends and new growth opportunities.
Report Coverage & Details:
Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $0.9 Billion
Market Size in 2031 $1.6 Billion
CAGR 6.5%
No. of Pages in Report 265
Segments Covered Application, End-use Industry, and Region.
Drivers Rapid infrastructural development
Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector
Opportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics
Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue
Building and Construction Sector Leadership:
Building and construction segment contributed over one-fourth of the market share in 2021.
Expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period.
Steady growth attributed to increased demand from emerging economies.
Asia Pacific's Pivotal Role:
Asia Pacific accounted for one-third of the market share in 2021.
Expected to lead with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2031.
Global firms expanding operations in emerging economies contribute to regional growth.
Key Market Players:
Arkema Group
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Clariant AG
DIC Corporation
Dow Inc.
Gellner Industrial LLC
Halltech Inc.
Interpolymer Co. Ltd.
Momentive Inc.
Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Synthomer Plc.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
