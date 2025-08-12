PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2025 Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4

2026 General Appropriations Act Transparency and Accountability Good afternoon, Mr. President, dear colleagues. "The Philippines is a democratic and republican state. Sovereignty resides in the people and all government authority emanates from them." This is the first Section of Article II of the Declaration of Principles and State Policies in our Constitution. Having defined the extent of our territorial jurisdiction, the Constitution then proceeds to state where the real power lies. And it is with our people. Ang sambayanan po ang nagbigay ng kapangyarihan sa ating pamahalaan. Wala po ang gobyerno kung wala ang mga tao. Walang maluluklok sa kapangyarihan kung walang nagpasya kung sino ang bibigyan nito. Kung nais natin na maging pundasyon ng ating gobyerno ang trust and confidence ng ating mga kababayan, walang ibang dapat gawin kundi bahagian sila ng kapangyarihan na sa kanila naman nagmula. Granting our people the right to information is directly involving them in governance. It sends out a clear message that it is their government. Or better yet, that they are the government, and that they have the right and responsibility to protect its dignity and integrity at all times. Ang right to information po ay hindi simpleng karapatan na magmasid o makialam, kundi pag-aatas ng responsibilidad sa bawat isa na ingatan, hindi lamang ang kaban ng bayan kundi ang pamahalaan sa kabuuan. Giving a more concrete and tangible representation to the phrase: "government of the people, by the people, for the people." Kaya naman, Mr. President, nararapat lamang na isulong natin ang resolution na ito. Resolusyong nagbibigay ng access sa pagbalangkas ng taunang badyet. Nagbibigay rin ito ng aktibong partisipasyon sa mga tunay na may kapangyarihan.. Ibinabalik lamang po natin ang kapangyarihan na ibinigay sa atin ng taumbayan. Ang taunang budget o General Appropriations Act (GAA) ang pinakaimportanteng batas na huhubog ng direksyon ng bansa sa mga susunod na taon. Ito rin ang humuhubog ng magiging estado ng buhay ng mga Pilipino sa araw araw. Maraming salamat po.

