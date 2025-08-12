PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2025 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's Co-Sponsorship Speech on

Concurrent Resolution No. 4 - Transparency & Accountability in 2026 GAA Mr. President, I rise today to co-sponsor Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which seeks to institutionalize greater transparency and accountability in our national budget process. The General Appropriations Act is one of the most important legislations that Congress annually passes. It reflects our priorities as a nation, and the kind of future we envision for our people. I have been a Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, handling the budget of education for 6 years and the budget of health for 5 years. All of these debates have been open to the public, live streamed and accessible to all. But in the final stages in the bicam, it has not been treated the same way. And even I, as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Finance, only learned after the fact that the budget I proposed and approved by the Senate, is changed in the bicam. By mandating the timely and transparent release of budget documents, we are removing barriers and encouraging genuine public participation. An open budget process compels us, as legislators and government alike, to act with greater diligence, fairness, and integrity. Thank you, Mr. President.

