Venous Stents Market to Reach $2.62B by 2033, Fueled by Minimally Invasive Trends and Aging Populations

Venous Stents Market 2025

Market to grow at 8.5% CAGR as tech advances, early diagnosis, and vascular care demand drive adoption globally.

Next-generation stent technology and growing preference for minimally invasive vascular care are reshaping patient outcomes.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Venous Stents Market reached US$ 1.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit US$ 2.62 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2025–2033.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/venous-stents-market Key Market Drivers:✅ Rising Prevalence of Venous Diseases – The increasing incidence of chronic venous obstruction, DVT, and post-thrombotic syndrome is fueling demand for stenting procedures.✅ Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Interventions – Surgeons and patients prefer venous stents for their reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and improved patient outcomes compared to open surgery.✅ Technological Advancements – Developments in stent design, materials, and delivery systems are enabling more precise placement and longer durability, enhancing treatment success rates.✅ Growing Geriatric Population – Aging demographics, particularly in developed and emerging economies, are increasing the number of patients susceptible to venous blockages.✅ Improved Screening and Diagnosis – Enhanced imaging modalities such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) are leading to earlier detection and timely intervention.Venous Stents Market – Geographical ShareThe venous stents market shows notable regional variations in demand, adoption, and innovation.• North America dominates the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates for chronic venous diseases, and the presence of specialized vascular care centers. Increased awareness campaigns and favorable reimbursement policies further strengthen the region’s share.• Europe holds a substantial portion, supported by a strong network of interventional radiology facilities, growing elderly population, and active adoption of minimally invasive vascular procedures.• Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and increasing investments in hospital infrastructure across China, India, and Southeast Asia.• Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets where rising healthcare expenditure, improving diagnostic capabilities, and growing awareness of venous disorders are boosting adoption rates.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/venous-stents-market Market Segments:• By Product Type (Covered Stents, Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents, Bare Stents)• By Material (Nitinol, Metal Stents, Stainless Steel, Polymers, Others)• By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Tumor Occlusion, Others)• By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)DataM Intelligence Opinion:The venous stents market is on a steady growth trajectory, propelled by a combination of epidemiological, technological, and demographic factors. The rising prevalence of chronic venous obstruction, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and post-thrombotic syndrome is significantly increasing the demand for effective, durable treatment solutions. With surgeons and patients favoring minimally invasive procedures for their shorter recovery times, lower complication rates, and better long-term outcomes, venous stents are becoming the preferred intervention.Technological advancements ranging from next-generation stent materials to more precise delivery systems are improving procedural accuracy and durability, while enhanced imaging technologies like intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) are enabling earlier detection and timely intervention. Aging populations, especially in developed and emerging economies, are further driving patient volumes.Regionally, North America leads the market, supported by advanced vascular care networks, high diagnosis rates, and favorable reimbursement frameworks. Europe follows with strong adoption in interventional radiology and a growing elderly population base. Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region, with healthcare infrastructure improvements, rising DVT cases, and significant investment in hospital facilities across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging players, where improving diagnostics, awareness, and healthcare spending are paving the way for increased adoption. DataM Intelligence anticipates sustained growth as clinical efficacy, patient demand, and technological innovation continue to align.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Market Key Players:Key players are Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation(Cardinal Health), Vesper Medical, Bentley, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH.Key recent developments, M&A, and product launches:✅ Philips — Duo Venous Stent System: FDA PMA & U.S. launch (first implant reported) — Duo (from Vesper Medical, a Philips subsidiary) received FDA premarket approval and Philips announced the first U.S. implant; marketed for symptomatic venous outflow obstruction (iliofemoral).✅ Stryker completes acquisition of Inari Medical (announced Q1 2025, close completed Feb 19, 2025) — Large strategic deal (≈$4.9B) that strengthens Stryker’s footprint in venous disease and thrombus-management devices (significant consolidation in venous / peripheral vascular space).✅ Teleflex completes acquisition of Biotronik’s Vascular Intervention business (announced/completed July 1, 2025) — Transfer of Biotronik’s vascular intervention portfolio to Teleflex; relevant because it reshuffles vendors and product lines for peripheral/venous intervention.✅ Medtronic strategic moves around peripheral & venous therapy (2024–2025 activity) — Distribution agreement + option to acquire Contego Medical reported in 2025 and broader portfolio shifts (signals Medtronic revising focus within peripheral/venous offerings). (impacts competitive dynamics and potential future M&A/product positioning).✅ Vivasure — PerQseal Elite: CE Mark expanded to large-bore venous closure (June 24, 2025) — regulatory/indication expansion for a venous closure device (adjacent to venous-stent procedures because it addresses large-bore venous access/closure).✅ Continued FDA/CE approvals and competition among established venous stents — legacy devices (e.g., Medtronic Abre, Boston Scientific Vici) remain on-label and new entrants / next-gen stents with FDA/CE activity have expanded clinician options and competition for iliofemoral venous disease. ✅ Product & regulatory activity in adjacent peripheral stent space (Reflow Medical Spur De Novo for peripheral retrievable stent — 2025) — while below-the-knee/peripheral rather than iliofemoral venous, these approvals show regulatory appetite for novel stent tech and can influence design and regulatory pathways for venous stents.

