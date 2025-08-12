AHA urges CMS to ensure efficient application and award process for rural health fund 

The AHA Aug. 11 urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to prioritize payments to hospitals from the Rural Health Transformation Program. The program, established as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, includes $50 billion in funding allocated for rural providers. The AHA urged CMS to prioritize payments to rural hospitals for workforce recruitment and retention, infrastructure and telehealth services, and to report RHTP funds separately on Medicare cost reports.

“The importance of these hospitals cannot be overstated, as individuals who live in these communities face greater challenges in accessing health care due to several factors, including geographic isolation, a shortage of health care providers and a lack of affordable coverage options,” the AHA wrote.