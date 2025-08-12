Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,255 in the last 365 days.

AHA urges CMS to ensure efficient application and award process for rural health fund 

The AHA Aug. 11 urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to prioritize payments to hospitals from the Rural Health Transformation Program. The program, established as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, includes $50 billion in funding allocated for rural providers. The AHA urged CMS to prioritize payments to rural hospitals for workforce recruitment and retention, infrastructure and telehealth services, and to report RHTP funds separately on Medicare cost reports. 

“The importance of these hospitals cannot be overstated, as individuals who live in these communities face greater challenges in accessing health care due to several factors, including geographic isolation, a shortage of health care providers and a lack of affordable coverage options,” the AHA wrote. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA urges CMS to ensure efficient application and award process for rural health fund 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more