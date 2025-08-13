CIS Launches Purpose-Built MDR Service to Strengthen Cybersecurity for State and Local Government Organizations

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) today announced the launch of its enhanced CIS Managed Detection and Response™ (CIS MDR™) service, a fully managed, 24x7x365 endpoint protection solution designed specifically for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) organizations.

CIS MDR is tailored to the unique considerations of SLTTs, including regulatory requirements, limited staffing, budget constraints, and decentralized IT. It combines enterprise-grade protection with community-sourced threat intelligence and rapid response from CIS’s world-class Security Operations Center (SOC), with industry-leading response times. Threats are detected and mitigated in real time, even when your team is offline.

“CIS MDR delivers more than alerts, it delivers action,” said Lee Noriega, Executive Director, Cybersecurity Services at CIS. “Our analysts don’t just detect threats, they help resolve them, acting as an extension of your security team. This is cybersecurity built for the public sector, by a partner who understands it.”

CIS MDR is available in both GovCloud (CrowdStrike) and commercial cloud (Sophos) environments, offering flexible deployment options and advanced features like mobile device protection, vulnerability insights, and multi-tenancy support.

“CIS is a trusted leader in protecting the nation’s public sector organizations,” said Rob Lalumondier, Vice President of Public Sector, Sophos. “All members of State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) governments deserve access to comprehensive security solutions to protect against today’s evolving and persistent cyber threats. This purpose-built MDR service combines the expertise of Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X with CIS’ world-class SOC to deliver 24/7 defense for SLTT governments.”

CIS MDR is part of a broader integrated cyber defense ecosystem, working in concert with MS-ISAC threat intelligence, incident response, and compliance tools to deliver a unified, coordinated defense strategy.

For more information, visit cisecurity.org. For media inquiries regarding CIS MDR™ or other CIS services, please contact media@cisecurity.org.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.



