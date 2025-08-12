A Network That Works: San Luis Obispo WBC Partnerships Power Entrepreneurial Dreams

The WBCs are a vital part of every community they serve. That’s why continued funding from federal, state, and private sources is so critical.” — Maxine Kozler

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region that relies on harvests and hotel stays, the San Luis Obispo Women’s Business Center (SLO WBC) plays a vital role in driving local economic success. By providing high-impact business advising and resources at no cost, the SLO WBC helps entrepreneurs and small business owners navigate the challenges of launching, managing, and growing their businesses.SLO WBC proudly attributes their success on the strength of their partnerships – with their host organization, Mission Community Services Corporation (MCSC) ; with the business advisors who work directly with their clients (many of whom were also SLO WBC clients themselves); and with the community-at-large.Patti Fox, Program Director of the SLO WBC, sees firsthand how these partnerships help entrepreneurs turn vision into action. “Our clients are entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for help fine-tuning marketing strategies to understanding and preparing financial documents,” Fox credits SLO WBC’s business advisors network with bringing real-world expertise to every client interaction. “Achieving success as an entrepreneur takes grit, passion, and a willingness to learn,” she said. “That’s why we work with advisors who have walked the path themselves. They know what it takes.”One of those consultants is Brant Myers, a local entrepreneur who now advises others through the WBC. “What we're seeing post-pandemic is people thinking outside the box and finding new niches—filling gaps in the market that didn’t exist before.” He emphasized SLO WBC’s role goes far beyond startup support. “They help you with everything from creating a logo, to marketing your business, expanding locations, to growing your operations.”This collaborative model wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of MCSC, which has served as the SLO WBC’s host for nearly two decades. “We’re here to support entrepreneurs at every stage—whether that means offering encouragement when it’s needed most or walking step-by-step with someone who’s ready to grow,” said Maxine Kozler, Executive Director of MCSC. “The WBCs are a vital part of every community they serve. That’s why continued funding from federal, state, and private sources is so critical.”In 2024 alone, the California Women’s Business Centers Network—which includes 21 centers statewide—served more than 14,000 businesses. The results speak volumes:-21% increase in jobs created and retained (26,761 total)-36% increase in gross sales revenue ($525 million)-$785.5 million reinvested into local economies-$79 in economic return for every $1 in funding receivedFox added that while SLO WBC’s reach is wide and open to all small business owners, its focus remains grounded in supporting women business owners who face additional challenges – from balancing their work schedules with the demands of their family’s needs, accessing capital that historically has been closed to women-owned businesses to building strong networks. “We’re here to make sure women-owned businesses not only overcome these challenges but become resilient and thrive.”Upcoming Workshop: Explore, Design & Launch – August 13The SLO WBC invites aspiring entrepreneurs to attend Explore, Design & Launch, a foundational business planning workshop designed to help shape viable business ideas and move them toward reality. This session is part of a broader statewide initiative to expand access to entrepreneurship support. Learn more and register at: https://www.mcscorp.org/classes

