Victory Fighting League Details Times Square Debut Highlighting Fighters from NYC’s Five Boroughs and New Jersey

NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Fighting League (VFL) has released new details ahead of its inaugural Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, in Times Square’s Broadway Plaza at Duffy Square. The ticketed outdoor event will feature professional fighters representing all five New York City boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, as well as athletes from across New Jersey.

The event marks the first professionally sanctioned combat sports competition to be staged in the heart of Times Square, an area typically reserved for public gatherings, cultural showcases, and televised celebrations.

“This is an opportunity to feature local talent on one of the most visible stages in the world,” said Dan Anderson, Founder of Victory Fighting League. “Bringing together athletes from across the boroughs and New Jersey reflects the diversity and depth of the region’s combat sports community.”

Fight Card and Schedule

The all-professional lineup is scheduled to include:

-Main Event: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

-Co-Main: Solomon Renfro Jr. vs. TJ Brown

-Joe Taylor vs. Justin Sumter

-Jay Pressley vs. Tom Picciano

-Mikael Reinoso vs. Casey Norton

-John Odea vs. Roman Kurashvili

-Hakeem Jackson vs. Jordan Morgan

Schedule:

-Doors Open: 6:00 PM ET

-Preliminary Bouts Begin: 7:00 PM ET

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available in multiple tiers:

-General Admission Standing ($75): Ground-level viewing with direct access to the event area.

-Reserved Seating – Red Steps ($125): Elevated seating on the Duffy Square steps.

-VIP Seating ($200): Close-proximity seating near the competition area.

-VIP Second Row ($350): Exclusive second-row placement with prime sightlines.

VIP Perks: Complimentary pizza for 90 minutes after doors open, one drink ticket per guest (select beverages), and access to a private bar for VIP ticket holders.

Local Focus and Community Engagement

By featuring fighters with ties to New York City and New Jersey, VFL aims to highlight the competitive level within the region’s combat sports circuit. The organization has stated its intent to use this and future events to provide a platform for regional athletes while adhering to state-sanctioned rules and safety protocols.

Event Details

-Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

-Location: Times Square – Broadway Plaza / Duffy Square, New York City

-Tickets: victoryfightingleague.com or Eventbrite

Legal Disclaimer:

