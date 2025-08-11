Dr. Paul G. Anderson Chronicles a Life of Medical Risk and Human Resilience in 'Surgical Tales'

Surgical Tales (Medical thrillers: A Trilogy)

Collection of true medical experiences blends global adventure, surgical insight, and inspiring personal transformation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “ Surgical Tales ” (And a Trilogy of Medical Thrillers), New Zealand-born surgeon Dr. Paul G. Anderson reflects on a decades-long medical career shaped by war zones, operating rooms, and human perseverance. More than a memoir, the book reads as a vivid, true-life story, where near-death experiences, cross-continental training, and a passion for patient care converge into fascinating medical and surgical stories.These interesting personal stories emerge from emergency wards in New Zealand and liver transplants in Cape Town, along with crash sites in Africa and medical outreach in underserved communities. Paul Anderson captures the unpredictability and reward of a vocation lived to its limits. His writing not only recounts the professional challenges of surgery but also personal trials, including surviving a horrendous 1993 terrorist attack on a South African church, that left him gravely injured and forced to confront trauma and healing through not only writing about it but creating medical thrillers.“Surgical Tales” is written with great clarity and humility. The story follows the author’s journey from a small-town upbringing to medical education in five countries around the world before becoming a liver transplant surgeon and founding Specialists without Borders After recovering from the terrorist attack in South Africa he also used all these experiences creating his first bestselling medical thrillers: “Does It Hurt to Die”, such was the success of this novel that a bestselling movie was planned in Hollywood which then encouraged him to write the next two dramas in the trilogy. “Old Lovers Don’t Die”, and “Let Him Die”. The last of these novels receiving high praise from The Australian newspaper.Aside from case studies or dramatic anecdotes, the stories in “Surgical Tales” reveal how seizing unexpected opportunities can lead to remarkable transformation. Paul’s writing speaks to those interested in global health, human resilience, and the real-world drama of medicine beyond the hospital walls as well as the confronting issues around racism and socialism in developing countries.“Surgical Tales” is currently available for order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through other top book distribution channels globally.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

