The Chopin Law Firm Secures $2 Million Settlement in Commercial Vehicle Injury Case

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm, LLC has obtained a $2,000,000 settlement on behalf of a client who sustained significant neck and shoulder injuries after being struck by a commercial utility vehicle (Case Number 2022-1653).

The case originated when a utility worker, operating a company vehicle, collided with the client’s car while exiting a gas station. The firm was brought into the matter by referral counsel to prepare for trial after earlier settlement discussions had reached an impasse.

After assuming representation, The Chopin Law Firm conducted additional discovery, engaged expert witnesses, and opposed motions seeking to limit key evidence before trial. These case developments ultimately led to a settlement agreement that addressed the client’s injuries and related damages.

For more information about The Chopin Law Firm, visit https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/.

About The Chopin Law Firm, LLC

The Chopin Law Firm, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, is dedicated to representing victims of serious injury throughout the state. With a focus on personal injury, commercial vehicle accidents, maritime law, and workers’ compensation, the firm is known for trial readiness, thorough case development, and results-driven advocacy.

To contact The Chopin Law Firm visit https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/contact-us/.

Legal Disclaimer:

