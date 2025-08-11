Scientists launch revolutionary app to boost sustainable farming in water-scarce regions

The app delivers straightforward weather forecasts, including temperature, humidity, wind conditions, and rainfall predictions for the next 24 hours and up to 10 days. Credit: IBM Sustainability Accelerator

Scientists have invented a pioneering application designed to alleviate water shortages in the Middle East.

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at the University of Sharjah (UoS), in collaboration with global tech leader IBM, have unveiled My FarmWell, a pioneering mobile application designed to address water scarcity and promote sustainable agriculture across the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Powered by IBM’s cutting-edge Environmental Intelligence Suite, the app marks a significant step forward in climate-smart farming.

At the heart of My FarmWell is the integration of IBM’s advanced technology with UoS’s proprietary Welly Chatbot, an AI-driven assistant tailored to deliver clear, actionable advice on farming and well management.

Hosted on IBM Cloud, the app offers localized, practical guidance to help farmers optimize irrigation, choose suitable crops, and manage water resources more efficiently.

This innovation is particularly vital in the MENA region, where agriculture consumes approximately 85% of all freshwater, and per capita renewable water availability ranks among the lowest globally.

By providing farmers with real-time forecasts, well monitoring tools, crop recommendations, and market insights, My FarmWell empowers them to conserve water, enhance yields, and strengthen food security—addressing one of the region’s most urgent environmental and economic challenges.

Dr. Adewale Giwa, Principal Investigator of the project, emphasized the app’s transformative potential, “My FarmWell equips farmers with essential insights for smarter water use and long-term sustainability. It’s a tool that can significantly improve the resilience of farming communities in arid regions.”

Dr. Giwa explained the app’s user-friendly features, “Farmers can easily access location-specific weather updates, view well conditions at a glance, and receive practical tips on farming techniques and local regulations through our chatbot.”

The app delivers straightforward weather forecasts, including temperature, humidity, wind conditions, and rainfall predictions for the next 24 hours and up to 10 days. This helps farmers plan daily operations more effectively.

Additionally, My FarmWell enables farmers to track groundwater levels over time, alerting them to potential water scarcity. It also recommends crops based on water quality data, ensuring sustainable and efficient agricultural choices.

A built-in calculator estimates water requirements for crops, trees, and livestock, helping farmers maximize their available resources.

The app also includes educational content on water conservation and climate adaptation, along with real-time market price updates to align farming strategies with economic opportunities.

Prof. Esam Agamy, Chancellor of UoS, celebrated the launch as a reflection of the university’s mission: “This milestone underscores our commitment to impactful research that serves local and regional communities. It positions the University of Sharjah as a leader in sustainability and environmental innovation across the MENA region.”

Shukri Eid, IBM’s General Manager for Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan, praised the collaboration, “My FarmWell exemplifies how IBM’s technology can help organizations of all sizes navigate environmental risks. Cloud and AI are powerful tools for building resilience and reducing costs.”

With water scarcity among the most pressing environmental challenges in the MENA region, My FarmWell offers a practical, data-driven solution for farmers navigating limited water resources.

By merging academic research with technological infrastructure, the app translates complex data into actionable insights, supporting sustainable farming and climate adaptation at the grassroots level.

