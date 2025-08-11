Plant-Based Pet Food Market Trends & Forecast 2024-2031 | USA & Japan Market Updates

Plant-based Pet Food Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-based Pet Food Market OverviewThe plant-based pet food sector is growing quickly as more pet owners become aware of health benefits, eco-friendly choices, and animal kindness. These foods use plant-based ingredients instead of traditional meat, attracting those who want healthier and ethical options for their pets.Market size and growthThe global plant-based pet food industry sector is expected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2031, expanding at an average annual rate (CAGR) of around 8.5%.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-based-pet-food-market Market Drivers / OpportunitiesGrowing demand among pet owners for wholesome and eco-friendly pet food options.Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional meat production.Increasing number of pets diagnosed with allergies or digestive issues, encouraging the shift toward plant-based diets.Expansion of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles among pet owners influencing pet food choices.Innovation in plant protein sources and improved formulations enhancing palatability and nutrition.Geographical AnalysisNorth America dominates the market with a large consumer base focused on pet health and wellness, supported by strong retail infrastructure.Europe shows significant growth fueled by regulatory support and increasing vegan populations.Asia-Pacific is an emerging market with growing pet ownership and rising disposable incomes.Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East are also gradually adopting plant-based pet food, driven by changing consumer habits.Key PlayersBenevoMy AistraWysongNature’s RecipeEvolution DietCannappleEvanger’s Dog & Cat FoodEco Dog and CatDr.goodpetNature’s dietThese players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding distribution networks to enhance market presence.Market Segments:By Pet Type: Dog, Cat , Bird , OthersBy Product Type: Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food, Treats And Snacks, OthersBy Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Pet Stores, OnlineBy Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=plant-based-pet-food-market Recent DevelopmentsUSA:2025: A major pet food manufacturer launched a new line of plant-based dog treats formulated with sustainable pea protein and organic vegetables, targeting health-conscious pet owners.2024: Investment in a state-of-the-art production facility focused exclusively on plant-based pet foods was announced to meet rising demand, increasing production capacity by 40%.Japan:2025: A leading Japanese pet food brand introduced plant-based cat food options tailored for digestive health, using locally sourced soy and rice proteins.2024: Collaboration between a Japanese biotech firm and a pet food company resulted in a breakthrough in plant-based ingredient processing, improving texture and taste acceptance among pets.ConclusionThe plant-based pet food market is poised for significant expansion globally, driven by evolving consumer preferences toward sustainable and ethical pet nutrition. Innovation, geographic expansion, and increased awareness are expected to further propel the market’s growth in the coming years.Related Reports:Request 2 Days Free Trials with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

