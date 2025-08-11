Plant-Based Pet Food Market Trends & Forecast 2024-2031 | USA & Japan Market Updates
Growing demand for sustainable, nutritious pet food fuels the global plant-based pet food market expansion.
The plant-based pet food sector is growing quickly as more pet owners become aware of health benefits, eco-friendly choices, and animal kindness. These foods use plant-based ingredients instead of traditional meat, attracting those who want healthier and ethical options for their pets.
Market size and growth
The global plant-based pet food industry sector is expected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2031, expanding at an average annual rate (CAGR) of around 8.5%.
Market Drivers / Opportunities
Growing demand among pet owners for wholesome and eco-friendly pet food options.
Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional meat production.
Increasing number of pets diagnosed with allergies or digestive issues, encouraging the shift toward plant-based diets.
Expansion of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles among pet owners influencing pet food choices.
Innovation in plant protein sources and improved formulations enhancing palatability and nutrition.
Geographical Analysis
North America dominates the market with a large consumer base focused on pet health and wellness, supported by strong retail infrastructure.
Europe shows significant growth fueled by regulatory support and increasing vegan populations.
Asia-Pacific is an emerging market with growing pet ownership and rising disposable incomes.
Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East are also gradually adopting plant-based pet food, driven by changing consumer habits.
Key Players
Benevo
My Aistra
Wysong
Nature’s Recipe
Evolution Diet
Cannapple
Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food
Eco Dog and Cat
Dr.goodpet
Nature’s diet
These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding distribution networks to enhance market presence.
Market Segments:
By Pet Type: Dog, Cat , Bird , Others
By Product Type: Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food, Treats And Snacks, Others
By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Pet Stores, Online
By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Recent Developments
USA:
2025: A major pet food manufacturer launched a new line of plant-based dog treats formulated with sustainable pea protein and organic vegetables, targeting health-conscious pet owners.
2024: Investment in a state-of-the-art production facility focused exclusively on plant-based pet foods was announced to meet rising demand, increasing production capacity by 40%.
Japan:
2025: A leading Japanese pet food brand introduced plant-based cat food options tailored for digestive health, using locally sourced soy and rice proteins.
2024: Collaboration between a Japanese biotech firm and a pet food company resulted in a breakthrough in plant-based ingredient processing, improving texture and taste acceptance among pets.
Conclusion
The plant-based pet food market is poised for significant expansion globally, driven by evolving consumer preferences toward sustainable and ethical pet nutrition. Innovation, geographic expansion, and increased awareness are expected to further propel the market’s growth in the coming years.
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
sai.k@datamintelligence.com
