New Walking Tour at the Red Mill Museum Village

The Red Mill Museum Village has launched a 10-part video series exploring the untold history of the limestone quarry that helped shape the town of Clinton, NJ.

Who knew rock could be so interesting—and so important to civilization? I grew up here and had no idea how crucial the limestone quarry was to our community’s survival and growth.” — Thor Giese

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gone are the days when rocks would blast through windows along the streets of Clinton, yet the history of how and why that happened is anything but lost thanks to the digital advances of today.

The Red Mill Museum Village, in partnership with Thor’s Outdoor Science Academy, has launched a captivating 10-part video series exploring the untold history of the limestone quarry that helped shape the town of Clinton and Hunterdon County. Available now through the Red Mill’s free digital guide, the series combines science, storytelling, and local heritage to create a one-of-a-kind learning experience for visitors of all ages.

"Who knew rock could be so interesting—and so important to civilization?" said Thor Giese, archaeologist, award-winning science educator, and host of the series. “I grew up here and had no idea how crucial the limestone quarry was to our community’s survival and growth. There wouldn’t even be a Clinton without it.”

Each short episode highlights a different aspect of the quarry’s legacy—from how limestone enriched local farmland to its role in construction, sanitation, and even pest control. The videos feature Thor’s signature lively storytelling style, turning what could be a “dry topic” into an engaging, fun, and unforgettable tour.

Gina Sampaio, Executive Director of the Red Mill Museum Village, said the series adds another layer to an already immersive visitor experience. “Our new digital guide lets guests explore the grounds in an interactive, self-paced way. With Thor’s videos, you’re not just walking past historic sites—you’re understanding the science, the ingenuity, and the real human stories that made this place what it is.”

Funded through grants and integrated into the Bloomberg Connects digital platform, the video tour can be accessed on personal devices, offering translated content in 47 languages. It complements other Red Mill experiences, including scavenger hunts, artisan days, and hands-on history exhibits, encouraging repeat visits and deeper learning.

"We take for granted that we can grow anything anywhere now," added Thor. “But just a few generations ago, that wasn’t the case. It took limestone to make the soil fertile, keep farmers here for generations, and allow this town to exist.”



The Red Mill Museum Village invites the public to watch the series online and visit in person to explore the limestone quarry and 12 historic buildings on the scenic 10-acre property, located at 56 Main Street. A launch event celebrating the video series is scheduled for 5 p.m. August 14, featuring local leaders, friends of the museum, and the press. Find out more at the event Facebook page.

Founded by archaeologist and educator Thor Giese, Thor’s Outdoor Science Academy brings science and history to life through award-winning educational videos, live events, and storytelling that make complex topics engaging and accessible. Learn more at thorsoutdoorscienceacademy.com.

The Red Mill Museum Village seeks to preserve, maintain and present to the public the local area’s social, agricultural and industrial heritage through its 12 buildings, rotating and permanent exhibits, collection of 40,000 artifacts and ongoing educational programing. Learn more by contacting Gina Sampaio, Executive Director, at director@theredmill.org.

