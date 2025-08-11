City to create faster and bolder Climate Action Strategy

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton City Council has approved a recommendation to update Hamilton’s community-wide Climate Action Strategy to speed up efforts to reduce carbon emissions and better protect the community from extreme weather.

Council’s decision follows a preliminary assessment, shared in the annual Climate Action Strategy Progress Report, which confirms that accelerating climate action is both possible and advisable given the increasing threats of climate change.

While Hamilton is making progress, stronger action is needed to address growing impacts such as infrastructure damage, business disruptions, human health and ecosystem harm. The preliminary assessment indicates that faster action can deliver significant benefits including cost savings, improved local quality of life and greater community resilience.

“Hamilton is stepping up with urgency and purpose,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Council declared a climate emergency and committed to bold, sustainable economic and ecological development. Accelerating our Climate Action Strategy reflects that commitment - it’s about protecting our environment while also driving innovation, creating good local jobs and building a healthier, more resilient city. By exploring options to move faster, we’re embracing the opportunity to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy and improve quality of life for everyone in Hamilton.”

Council has approved up to $100,000 in Climate Change Reserve funding to initiate and update Hamilton’s Climate Strategy. This includes updating the 'Low Carbon Scenario', a plan created in 2019 that shows the steps Hamilton needs to take to reach Net Zero carbon by 2050. Reserve funds will also be used to apply for more funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' 'Green Municipal Fund' to support the broader Strategy update.

The updated ‘Low Carbon Scenario’ will help us better understand how Hamilton can move faster on climate action. It will show the benefits of taking action, like helping the environment, saving money and improving people’s lives. Since 2019, clean technology has improved, costs to reduce emissions have gone down and local projects like transitioning to green steel production have shown that faster progress is possible. The updated scenario will help guide changes to Hamilton’s climate plans and meet the goal of reviewing the Climate Action Strategy every three to five years.

“This is an ambitious but achievable step forward by the Office of Climate Change and initiatives. It will benefit the community as we continue to build resiliency and face emerging climate change impacts,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “City staff are using data, partnerships and innovation to meet this challenge head-on.”

Focusing on High-Impact Opportunities in Hamilton’s Climate Action Strategy Update

Moving to electric vehicles faster and adding more places to charge them.

Building more bike lanes, trails and paths for walking, biking and e-scooters.

Encouraging people to walk, bike, or take public transit instead of driving.

Helping Hamilton’s steel industry reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Supporting green hydrogen and switching to 100% clean, renewable electricity.

2024 Climate Action Highlights – What’s Been Achieved So Far

The City’s Forestry Division and community partners planted 55,482 trees, 11% more than the yearly goal of 50,000.

The City added 13.6 km of new bike lanes, bringing the city-wide total to 590 km– or 60% of the planned 970 km network.

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) surpassed pre-pandemic transit ridership levels, reaching 21.84 million riders in 2024, a 14.5% increase over 2023 levels. The HSR is also planning to phase out all diesel buses by 2026.

The City helped residents stay cool during extreme heat by distributing 2,000 free bus tickets to cooling centres, 830 ‘cool kits’ with helpful tips to beat the heat and providing 140 air conditioner subsidies to eligible residents.

Hamilton Community Enterprises, a purpose-driven technology company owned by the City of Hamilton, finished a study showing it’s possible to use waste heat from local industries to power a system called “Hamilton’s Thermal Corridor,” which could recycle enough heat to power over 140 MWh per year.

New Horizon Development Group cut carbon emissions by about 60% at a rental building project by using geothermal energy and energy-saving ventilation systems.

“While our community continues to make steady progress with climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, the potential exists to take bolder, faster climate action and there is good reason to do so given the threat that the climate crisis poses.” said Lynda Lukasik, Director of the Office of Climate Change Initiatives. “We are excited about updating Hamilton’s plans for a low carbon future to ensure that we realize the financial, social and environmental benefits of climate action sooner.”

Learn more about Hamilton's Climate Action Strategy by visiting www.hamilton.ca/ClimateChange.

Quick Facts