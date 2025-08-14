OnID Acquires DataTrails to Launch Next-Gen Identity & Compliance Platform for a $150B Market

This acquisition accelerates OnID’s execution across high-compliance markets including banking, healthcare, iGaming, and national infrastructure.

By combining OnID’s sovereign-grade biometric engine with DataTrails’ bulletproof audit layer, we’re solving the two greatest challenges in regulated markets: trust and traceability.” — John W. Puente, President of OnID Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnID, a leading AI-powered biometric identity company, has acquired DataTrails, a pioneer in immutable audit trail and data provenance technology. This strategic acquisition combines trusted identity verification with tamper-proof compliance—forming a next-generation platform designed for the world's most regulated, high-stakes sectors.The move comes amid explosive growth in the identity and biometrics market, projected to reach $150.6 billion globally by 2030, driven by rising demand for secure authentication and compliance solutions. The SaaS-based identity verification market alone is expected to hit $18 billion, while emerging verticals across gaming, fintech, and government in Latin America and Africa represent a combined $1.2 billion near-term opportunity.Redefining Digital Identity for Regulated SectorsThe integrated OnID + DataTrails platform delivers seamless biometric authentication and immutable data logging, addressing urgent needs across:• Banking & Fintech: Accelerated KYC and real-time AML compliance through biometric ID and immutable audit trails.• Defense & Government: Zero Trust access control with full traceability for sensitive systems.• Gaming & iGambling: Regulatory-compliant age verification and anti-fraud mechanisms.• Licensing & Public Records: Secure issuance and renewal of government credentials with chain-of-custody tracking.• Critical Infrastructure: Audit-ready biometric access for national utilities and infrastructure.• Elections: Voter verification and confidence through immutable identity and access records.A Shared Vision: Trust and Traceability“By combining OnID’s sovereign-grade biometric engine with DataTrails’ bulletproof audit layer, we’re solving the two greatest challenges in regulated markets: trust and traceability,” said John Puente, CEO of OnID. “This is more than a tech integration—it’s the infrastructure for the next wave of secure, compliant digital systems.”Rusty Cumpston, CEO of DataTrails, manifested his optimism on the acquisition and commented, "Joining forces with OnID lets us scale our mission of restoring digital trust. By combining our tamper-resistant audit trails with their biometric identity platform, we’re delivering a secure, scalable solution built for the realities of AI, compliance, and digital risk."This acquisition accelerates OnID’s execution across high-compliance markets including banking, healthcare, iGaming, and national infrastructure. With over 14,000 document templates supported across 247 countries and territories, the platform is built for global scale.OnID + DataTrails = Secure. Transparent. AuditableThe combined platform is now available for enterprise, government, and international deployment and is actively rolling out in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and Africa, with multiple strategic pilots underway.ABOUT ONIDOnID ( www.onid.co ) is an AI-driven biometric and document verification Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) designed to streamline onboarding, identification, and compliance processes. Our innovative solution integrates best-of-breed technologies to deliver secure, efficient, and seamless onboarding experiences—helping organizations prevent identity fraud, including deepfakes, while improving operational performance. Headquartered in Miami with a strong presence across Latin America, OnID supports clients across banking, government, fintech, iGaming, crypto, healthcare, education, and law enforcement. Learn more at www.onid.co ABOUT DATATRAILSDataTrails ( www.datatrails.ai ) secures digital trust by creating tamper-proof, verifiable records of file activity—who did what, when, and where. Powered by ledger-based provenance and its Forestrie technology, DataTrails streamlines real-time verification and audit compliance at scale, supporting the growing demands of responsible AI and digital transparency. Learn more at www.datatrails.ai SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our future operations, strategies, expectations, and plans. These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and projections by management and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them to reflect future events or circumstances. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities offered privately will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.