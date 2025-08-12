Payroll Integrations Ranks in Top 15% of 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Integrations, the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation, announced that the company is ranked No. 728 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Payroll Integrations transforms how more than 20,000 businesses deliver benefits to employees to better support their financial well-being. Its technology enables the secure exchange of critical payroll and benefits data by seamlessly integrating payroll systems with retirement, HSA and other benefit providers. By automating tasks that were previously done manually, such as enrolling employees in benefit programs and managing benefit deductions and contributions, Payroll Integrations eliminates a significant administrative burden for HR teams, helping them save time, reduce errors and focus on more strategic initiatives.

The company works with over 200 of the country’s leading payroll and benefit providers including ADP, Quickbooks Online, Paychex, Empower and Transamerica.

“Employees are increasingly turning to their employers for financial wellness support, but many employers are overwhelmed by time-consuming benefit and payroll administrative tasks—hours that could be better spent engaging with employees or onboarding new benefit programs,” said Doug Sabella, CEO and Co-founder of Payroll Integrations. “As one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, we remain focused on eliminating these administrative burdens to enable employers to run their businesses more efficiently and improve employee financial well-being."

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Payroll Integrations was named to the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list earlier this year. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Payroll Integrations’ company profile, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 20,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

