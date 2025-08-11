WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2031 with 17.8% CAGR Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global micro mobile data center market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 501 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/792 Driving FactorsThe global micro-mobile data center market has been witnessing a steady growth worldwide due to the ever increasing volumes of data generated by different industry verticals. Increased usage of internet-based services among organizations have significantly fueled the demand for micro-mobile data centers across the world. The presence of a large number of providers in the global micro-mobile data center market increases the competitive rivalry among the key players. Therefore, micro-mobile data center providers are differentiating themselves from competitors and driving revenue growth by incorporating new digital business technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and 5G networks their offerings to gain a competitive edge, and retain their market position.Market SegmentationThe micro mobile data center market is segmented into rack unit, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By rack unit, it is bifurcated into up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU and above 40 RU. By application, it is divided into instant data center, remote office and branch office and edge computing. By enterprise size, the market is segregated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, government and defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Zella DC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Micro-mobile data center industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/792 By region, North America dominated the micro mobile data center market share in 2021 for themarket. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, 5G and others are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology that propel the growth of the market in this region.On the basis of rack unit, above 40 RU segment captured the largest micro-mobile data center market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Above 40 RU helps IT managers organize their equipment array and provides fast, easy access to installed IT equipment. In addition, it maximize the capacity and provide more physical equipment and media security. Such advantages provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, upto 20 RU segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for lesser rack units (RU) data centers in the defense and IT and telecom sectors, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the benefits of up to 20 RU data centers such as high-range and greater capacities that can accommodate larger facilities will further accelerate the growth of micro-mobile data center industry in the future.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (501 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-mobile-data-center-market/purchase-options Key Strategies/Development:● For instance, in June 2022 - Microsoft signed a deal with Eaton that makes its data centers backup power supplies systems part of the electricity grid, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. Eaton's grid ready EnergyAware UPSs can respond to control signals from the electricity utility, and offer power to the local grid, when there is an issue with supply because of peaks in demand, or troughs of supply from wind farms or solar plants.● For instance, in September 2021 - Australian micro data center firm Zella DC launched a micro data center-as-a-service offering. The new as a Service option is available for all its existing micro data centers and provides a new Opex model that provides companies the option to process more data at the Edge.● For instance, in November 2020 - Eaton, a global vendor, and provider of power management solutions formed a partnership with the Faculty of ElectricalEngineering and Informatics (FER) of the University of Zagreb to develop micro data center solutions. The main goal of this collaboration is to enable data centers with one to ten racks to get more value from their IT infrastructure, at a significantly lower cost and without the complexity of traditional solutions.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.