ICYMI: Governor Abbott Presents Strait To The Heart Funds To Hill Country Flood Victims

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott joined with the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund in Ingram as they presented $25,000 checks to more than 60 families impacted by the catastrophic Hill Country floods. Below is a list of media coverage over the weekend from the event.



"This is a down payment to help you begin to put your lives back together," said Governor Abbott. "Our goal is to put you on a strong, immediate beginning to make sure you can get back to having a permanent roof over your head."



The funds come from last month’s “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, where Governor Abbott called on attendees to help their fellow Texans in their time of need. The benefit concert, hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick, raised over $6 million to support impacted Texans. These checks will help families who suffered severe storm damage or lost their homes during the devastating flooding.



