EBC Financial Group to Participate in Money Expo Chile 2025 with a Focus on Responsible Trading and Investor Education

NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global volatility continues to challenge financial markets, EBC Financial Group (EBC) will participate in Money Expo Chile 2025, bringing a message of education, responsibility, and empowerment to the region’s growing community of digital investors.

Money Expo Chile 2025 will debut in Santiago on August 27–28, 2025, at Espacio Riesco, bringing together the region’s top minds and businesses from the fintech, trading, investment, and blockchain sectors. With an expected attendance of 3,000 professionals, 30+ exhibitors, and a strong lineup of expert speakers, the event aims to become a leading hub for innovation and opportunity across Latin America.

Structural Challenges and Inflationary Pressure Shape Chile’s Financial Outlook

Chile’s current economic context adds urgency to the dialogue. According to recent data cited by Reuters and the Central Bank of Chile, the country’s inflation rate stood at 4.4% in mid-2025—well above the central bank’s 3% target. Although projections indicate a gradual return to the target range by mid-2026, short-term inflationary pressure has been exacerbated by rising electricity rates, following the approval of a stabilization law aimed at addressing accumulated energy debt. The central bank estimated that this policy alone could add up to 1.45 percentage points to the 12-month inflation outlook. These dynamics reflect the complex balance between economic recovery and structural adjustments in the post-pandemic period, reinforcing the need for investor strategies grounded in context and discipline.

In parallel, recent analysis by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlights that Chile’s long-term growth prospects continue to face structural challenges. Despite macroeconomic stability and prudent fiscal policy, the country still requires decisive reforms to simplify regulations, improve permit procedures, and strengthen competition across sectors. According to the OECD, streamlining these frameworks is essential to lift investment and productivity—particularly in a context where real wages are rising, but job creation remains uneven and external conditions remain volatile. These findings underscore the importance of matching trading access with education, strategic thinking, and an ethical foundation to foster sustainable investor participation.

Financial Literacy in Chile: Access Without Education Amplifies Risk

In a country like Chile—renowned for its macroeconomic resilience yet still navigating post-pandemic recovery and structural productivity stagnation—investor confidence increasingly hinges on long-term strategy over short-term speculation.

While Chile has made strides in financial access, a study by the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) found that the country’s financial literacy score reaches only 58% of the maximum, placing Chile on par with the Latin American average but below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) benchmark. Alarmingly, this score is lower than what the country registered seven years ago. These gaps are especially pronounced among young people and lower-income segments, underscoring the urgency of initiatives that prioritize education and responsible financial behavior.

Empowering LATAM Investors Through Strategy, Not Speculation

EBC’s participation in Money Expo Chile aligns with this need for deeper financial empowerment. Through its global experience and expanding footprint across Latin America, EBC aims to offer not only access to markets but also the tools, knowledge, and strategic mindset required to navigate economic uncertainty.

As part of the event’s agenda, David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., will deliver a keynote titled “From Chaos to Strategy: How LATAM Investors Can Rise Above the Noise” on both days of the expo. His talk will explore how education, discipline, and macroeconomic literacy can help retail investors rise above global volatility and make informed decisions.

“As access to digital trading platforms expands in Latin America, education becomes essential to ensure investors can act strategically rather than emotionally,” said Barrett. “Empowerment begins with understanding the forces shaping today’s markets—not just reacting to them.”

From Tools to Transformation: A Model Built on Education

EBC’s commitment to Latin America goes beyond its platform offerings. The firm has trained more than 4,000 traders across the region through local-language webinars, strategic workshops, and university collaborations. Its model combines accessible financial education, regulated and transparent infrastructure in addition to institutional-grade tools including MetaTrader, cTrader, and Trading Central.

This integrated approach aims to transform access into empowerment—a key principle for a region where many first-time investors are still learning to navigate financial systems shaped by inflation, interest rate cycles, and geopolitical dynamics.

Advancing the Dialogue on Inclusion in Chile

Chile’s growing interest in financial inclusion, paired with EBC’s educational philosophy, sets the stage for a conversation focused on long-term impact. The country’s own curriculum has recently started including financial education in secondary schools, and legislative efforts are underway to introduce it in earlier stages of the school system.

EBC invites retail traders, fintech leaders, and industry professionals to engage with its team and explore how responsible trading practices can lead to lasting success.

To learn more about EBC Financial Group or to connect at the event, visit https://www.ebc.com/moneyexpo

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

