August 11, 2025 Gen. Torre Pays Courtesy Visit to Sen. Raffy August 11, 2025 - Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, along with several police officials, paid a courtesy visit to Senator Raffy Tulfo at the Senate. During the meeting, Sen. Tulfo discussed the need to require all PNP operatives to wear body-worn cameras during operations to prevent evidence tampering. He also proposed investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras to help police quickly identify and apprehend wanted criminals. Sen. Tulfo also inquired about the 911 emergency hotline, which the public calls during disasters, crimes, or other emergencies. At Gen. Torre's suggestion, Sen. Tulfo had his Senate staff place a live call to the hotline, which was answered by an operator after more than 10 rings. Gen. Torre explained that the hotline currently has only 10 operators in the command center and receives a high volume of calls. The senator thus recommended increasing the number of hotline responders, to which Gen. Torre replied that the PNP is already processing the hiring of 10 additional operators. Sen. Tulfo also emphasized the importance of providing proper training to call responders to effectively handle critical situations while awaiting the arrival of assistance -- which, according to Gen. Torre, is expected within five minutes. At the end of the meeting, Gen. Torre presented Sen. Tulfo with a PNP badge as a token of appreciation for his warm reception and invited him to visit the PNP Command Center to personally observe their operations. Gen. Torre, Nag-Courtesy Visit kay Sen. Raffy August 11, 2025 - Nag-courtesy visit sa tanggapan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado si PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III kasama ang ilang police officials. Sa pulong, tinalakay ni Sen. Raffy ang pag-oobliga sa lahat ng operatiba ng PNP na magsuot ng kani-kanilang body-worn camera sa bawat operasyon para maiwasan ang pagtamper sa ebidensya. Iminungkahi rin niya ang pag-invest sa artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras para mas mabilis na makilala at maaresto ang wanted criminals Kinumusta rin ni Sen. Idol ang 911 emergency hotline na tinatawagan ng publiko sa oras ng sakuna, krimen, o anumang emergency, at hinikayat ni Gen. Torre si Sen. Raffy na subukang tawagan ang nasabing numero. Kaya on the spot na pinatawagan ni Sen. Raffy ang 911 sa kanyang Senate staff at nasagot ito ng operator, bagamat inabot ng higit 10 rings. Ipinaliwanag ni Gen. Torre na marami ang tumatawag sa hotline at mayroon lamang silang kabuuang 10 operators sa command center. Iminungkahi ni Sen. Idol na dagdagan nila ang mga taong sumasagot sa hotline, at sinabi ni Gen. Torre na kasalukuyan na nilang pinoproseso ang karagdagang sampung bagong operators. Binigyang-diin din ni Sen. Idol ang kahalagahan ng sapat na training para sa mga call responders upang maayos na ma-handle ang critical situations habang hinihintay ang pagdating ng tulong -- na ayon kay Gen. Torre ay inaasahang darating sa loob ng limang minuto. Sa huli ay binigyan ni Gen. Torre si Sen. Raffy ng PNP badge bilang token of appreciation sa mainit na pagtanggap niya sa kanila. Inanyayahan din ni Gen. Torre si Sen. Raffy na bumisita sa kanilang command center para personal na makita ang kanilang operations.

