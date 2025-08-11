Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on bus accident in Sekgopo

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is deeply saddened to confirm the tragic loss of four women in a bus accident that occurred late on the evening of Saturday, 09 August 2025, on the R81 road in Sekgopo, Mopani District. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently overturned. Sadly, four women were declared deceased at the scene. Eight passengers sustained serious to moderate injuries, while 45 others, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries. All injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kgapane Hospital, Mankweng Hospital, and Van Velden Hospital for urgent medical care. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of immense grief. We also wish those injured a full and speedy recovery. On this sombre note, we urge all road users, particularly public transport operators, to exercise extreme caution, strictly obey the rules of the road, and prioritise the safety of all passengers. Let us work together to ensure that every journey ends with the safe arrival of all travelers.

The MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mme Susana Violet Mathye will be visiting the injured passengers in various hospitals today as follows:

11:00: Mankweng Hospital

13:00: Van Velden Hospital

15:00: Kgapane Hospital

16:30: Sekgopo accident scene

