Intellect Launches Purple Fabric in the U.S. – The World’s First Open AI Platform Built for Business Impact

Purple Fabric makes its U.S. debut at Ai4 Summit, bringing domain-specific intelligence, explainability, and AI at scale to American Banks and Insurers

With Purple Fabric, we are enabling a future where AI becomes an operational engine across the enterprise, not a siloed experiment.” — Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, an enterprise-grade global financial technology leader, today announced the launch of IntellectAI’s Purple Fabric, the world’s first open business impact AI platform, into the U.S. market. The launch marks a significant milestone, bringing to the United States a platform already operational with Tier 1 financial institutions globally, and now primed for deployment across American Banks and Insurers seeking scalable, outcome-led AI. This strategic expansion builds on the highly successful launches of Purple Fabric in the UK and Indian Subcontinent, establishing it as a proven and globally recognised solution. With over 45 clients globally having already implemented AI solutions built on Purple Fabric, its success underscores its immediate and tangible business impact.

The launch was made at Ai4 2025, North America’s largest artificial intelligence industry event, marking a significant step in bringing the platform’s global success to the American financial industry. Ai4 convenes leading voices in AI innovation and enterprise application, with a dedicated focus on actionable, production-ready AI for large enterprises.

Purple Fabric enters the U.S. market at a pivotal time, as financial institutions look to move beyond isolated AI experiments and unlock enterprise-wide impact. Designed to meet the unique priorities of American banks and insurers, the platform empowers them to:

Accelerate AI transformation from pilot to production across credit, risk, operations, and customer engagement.

Harmonise diverse data sources for faster, more informed decision-making through a unified knowledge fabric.

Ensure AI explainability and compliance in line with emerging U.S. regulations and board-level governance standards.

Leverage scalable multi-agent use cases tuned for financial outcomes rather than generic language use.

Purple Fabric drives measurable business impact, moving AI from isolated experiments to enterprise-wide value. The platform empowers businesses to shift from passive data consumption to active, orchestrated intelligence. Use it to reimagine customer experience, streamline operational cycles, and strengthen compliance frameworks with real, quantifiable results.

It brings a first principles approach to enterprise challenges, integrating the knowledge from three decades of problem-solving and over 20 million engineering hours. This platform offers a robust selection of ready-to-use digital experts, trusted and currently deployed by global banks and financial institutions.

At its core, Purple Fabric enables enterprises to operationalise AI with four foundational technology stacks:

- Enterprise Knowledge Garden (PF EKG): A unified domain data fabric that feeds AI agents with curated, continuously updated insights across all data sources.

- Enterprise Digital Experts (PF EDE): An orchestration layer of multi-agent AI personas that automate and augment enterprise tasks – across credit, risk, compliance, and CX – with unmatched speed and scale.

- Enterprise Governance (PF Govern): Built-in observability, auditability, and fairness controls to meet stringent U.S. regulatory expectations and enterprise standards, ensuring trust and transparency.

- LLM Optimisation Hub (PF MOH): An LLM-agnostic platform that maximises optimisation by tackling AI’s triple constraints – speed, accuracy, and cost – through efficient resource allocation and benchmarking.

Commenting on the launch, Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, said, “The U.S. launch of Purple Fabric signals more than just market expansion; it reflects a strategic milestone in our journey to capture the global arena and a fundamental shift in how financial institutions approach AI. With Purple Fabric, we are enabling a future where AI becomes an operational engine across the enterprise, not a siloed experiment. Our highly successful launches in the UK and Indian Subcontinent have already demonstrated the platform’s immediate impact, and with over 45 clients globally implementing Purple Fabric-powered AI solutions, its success is undeniable. Much like leading platforms such as Palantir and C3.ai, Purple Fabric is designed to deliver real, accountable business impact at an enterprise scale. As the platform begins its U.S. journey, it brings with it a bold promise: to turn AI ambition into accountable, sustained business impact.”

He added, “This is not about layering AI on top of existing systems; it’s about fundamentally rethinking how intelligence is embedded into every layer of decision-making. Purple Fabric brings together curated knowledge, digital experts, governance, and LLMs into a cohesive engine of transformation. For financial institutions ready to scale with precision, speed, and safety, it offers a clear path from vision to value.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 60+ countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

