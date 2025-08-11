$553.45 Million Out-of-Band Authentication Market in 2020 Set to Grow at 22.8% CAGR Through 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market ," The out-of-band (oob) authentication market was valued at $553.45 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 192 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4536 Rise in volume of online transaction, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements drive growth of the global out-of-band authentication market growth. However, risk included in OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs hamper the out-of-band authentication industry.The solution segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of hardware OOB authenticators among end users.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment led the market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the IT & telecom segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to enforcement of regulations by regulatory authorities related to data security.North America generated the highest revenue in 2020; however, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the out-of-band authentication market analysis.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/out-of-band-OOB-authentication-market/purchase-options During the COVID-19 pandemic, most financial institutions adopted online banking and enterprises started to operate in work from home. Thus, the need for out of band authentication increased during the pandemic as chances of data theft and virus attacks increased and financial institutions and enterprises to protect their data, adopted out of band authentication. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the out-of-band authentication industry.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in the global out-of-band authentication market size during the forecast period.In 2020, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other industry verticals in the global out-of-band authentication market share.North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the out-of-band authentication market forecast period.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4536 Some of the key players operating in the out-of-band authentication market that are profiled in the report include CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), CensorNet, Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto N.V. (Thales DIS), SecurEnvoy Ltd., StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Symantec Corporation), TeleSign Corporation and OpenSpan (VASCO Data Security International, Inc.Browse More Trending Reports :Synthetic Data Generation MarketVirtual Customer Premises EquipmentMarket https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-customer-premises-equipment-market-A127111 RAN Intelligent Controller MarketEmail Encryption Software MarketIntellectual Property Management MarketMobile 3D MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

