Bio Succinic Acid Market Growth Trends, Emerging Opportunities, and Forecast 2025–2030

Volatility in fossil fuel prices, rise in carbon footprints, and more usage of locally available raw materials drive the growth of the global market.

According to the study, the global bio succinic acid market was valued at $126.80 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $235.02 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Growth Drivers:
- Fossil fuel price volatility pushing industries toward sustainable alternatives.
- Rising carbon footprint concerns accelerating adoption of bio-based chemicals.
- Increased use of locally available raw materials supporting market expansion.
- Growing demand in bioplastics opening new growth avenues.
- Challenges: High production costs and lengthy extraction processes remain key hurdles.

Segment Insights:
- Industrial Segment – Largest revenue share in 2020 (>40%), driven by demand in polyurethane, tetrahydrofuran, and polybutylene production.
- Cosmetics Segment – Expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.5% (2021–2030), fueled by the rising preference for organic and eco-friendly beauty products.

Regional Highlights:
- Asia-Pacific – Leading market in 2020 (≈40% share) and forecast to grow fastest at 6.8% CAGR by 2030, supported by eco-conscious manufacturing and growing aversion to synthetic dyes.
- Other Regions Analyzed: North America, Europe, LAMEA.

Top Market Players:
- BASF SE
- BioAmber
- DSM
- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Myriant
- Purac
- Reverdia
- Roquette Frères S.A.

About Us:
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

