Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: USD 13.2 Bn Revenue by 2031

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global infusion pumps and accessories market generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps and accessories market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various growth opportunities from emerging economies and development of efficient infusion pumps present new opportunities in the coming years.For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/555 Syringe infusion pumps are type of infusion pumps that have the ability to infuse or withdraw fluids and are used to deliver small amounts of fluid or medications to patients. In this device, the syringe plunger is pushed forward by the motor to deliver the liquid. Syringe infusion pumps are commonly used for delivery of precise doses of drugs and infusion fluids. Insulin infusion pump is a small electronic pump that can be carried by patients. The pump mimics the functions of pancreas and precise doses of rapid-acting insulin for 24 hours through a Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion (CSII).Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market SegmentationThe accessories & disposables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the accessories & disposables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global infusion pumps and accessories market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in prevalence of diabetes patients. Moreover, the Devices & Pumps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global infusion pumps and accessories market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use for pediatrics in hospitals. However, the home care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global infusion pumps and accessories market. This is owing to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of Infusion pump & accessories products, R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.Leading Market Players:B. Braun Melsungen AGBaxter International Inc.Becton Dickinson & CompanyFresenius SE & CoICU Medical Inc.Insulet CorporationJohnson & JohnsonMedtronic PlcMoog Inc.Terumo CorporationKey Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cryptocurrency mining hardware market opportunities.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.In-depth analysis of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing cryptocurrency mining hardware market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market forecast.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cryptocurrency mining hardware market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Trending Reports:Botulinum Toxin Market https://www.newstrail.com/botulinum-toxin-market/ Micropump Market https://www.newstrail.com/micropump-market/ Otoscope Market https://www.newstrail.com/otoscope-market/ Operating Room Management Market https://www.newstrail.com/operating-room-management-market/ Biosimilars Market https://www.newstrail.com/biosimilars-market/ About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports Insights” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.