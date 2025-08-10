On August 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, including to Karabakh, and the productive discussions held during the visit. President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The significance of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Turkmenistan’s city of Awaza, was emphasized. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the successful organization of the event.

The discussion also addressed the importance of documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the U.S., particularly the Joint Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia witnessed by President Trump, the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the joint appeal to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. These steps were described as critical for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes and expressed confidence that the establishment of unimpeded transport links between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region would contribute to the prosperity of the entire region.

Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the historic agreements reached.

The Azerbaijani President asked Chairman Berdimuhamedov to extend his greetings to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s greetings and congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.

They also exchanged views on future contacts.