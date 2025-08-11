Functional Pet Ingredients Market Surges on Health and Innovation Trends, Forecast at USD 19.6 Billion by 2035 | FMI

Functional Pet Ingredients Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report forecasts a robust expansion for the functional pet ingredients market, projecting a rise from USD 12.5 billion in 2025 to USD 19.6 billion by 2035. This sustained growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, is a direct result of a fundamental shift in how pet owners view their animals: as family members. This "pet humanization" trend is translating into a greater focus on preventative health and nutrition, creating substantial opportunities for manufacturers who can deliver innovative, science-backed solutions.

The market's momentum is not a fleeting trend. Annual growth is expected to increase steadily, from USD 0.58 billion in 2026 to USD 0.86 billion by 2035. This positive outlook is fueled by the inclusion of ingredients that address key health concerns, such as joint health, digestive function, skin and coat condition, and cognitive well-being. Manufacturers are well-positioned to meet this demand, particularly through the development of new product formats and formulations.

Targeting Key Challenges with Solution-Focused Ingredients

For manufacturers, the path to future growth lies in a clear understanding of consumer priorities. The data reveals that certain segments are driving the market forward. Probiotics, for example, are set to be the leading product type, capturing a 23% market share in 2025. This demand for gut-supportive benefits is a direct response to rising awareness of microbiome health.

Manufacturers are integrating species-specific Bacillus and Lactobacillus strains into new products, backed by growing veterinary endorsements for their role in chronic digestive care. This focus on digestive health, which is forecast to account for 24.1% of the market by health claim in 2025, represents a significant area for investment and product development.

Innovation in delivery format is equally critical. The soft chew is emerging as a preferred form, projected to hold a 32% share by 2025. This format offers a unique solution to the common challenge of administering supplements, combining active ingredients with appealing flavors like peanut butter and bacon. The convenience and palatability of soft chews are particularly attractive to owners of senior or picky pets, making this a high-potential segment for manufacturers.

The focus on clean-label, natural ingredients is another powerful driver. Plant-based sources are expected to contribute 27% of the market share by source type in 2025. Ingredients like turmeric, flaxseed, and ashwagandha are gaining traction due to their perceived safety and sustainability. This aligns with a broader consumer trend where human wellness and food habits are mirrored in pet care. For manufacturers, developing clean-label formulations with adaptogenic and antioxidant-rich botanicals is a key strategy for differentiation.

Regional Insights and Key Players

While the global market is growing, regional dynamics offer unique opportunities. Germany and Australia are both projected to expand at a strong CAGR of 3.3% through 2035. In Germany, the market is benefiting from a preference for natural and organic ingredients, as well as a rise in veterinary recommendations for functional products. In Australia, the market is expanding through a focus on pet humanization and the integration of native botanicals.

Conversely, more mature markets like the United States and Japan are showing more modest growth. The U.S. market is forecast to grow at 2.3% as it reaches maturity, with demand shifting towards highly specific, condition-focused formulations. Japan's aging pet population is shaping its market, with a projected CAGR of 1.6% and a demand for ingredients that support mobility, vision, and immune health in senior pets. These regional differences highlight the need for tailored market strategies.

The competitive landscape is defined by key players who are leading innovation. Kemin Industries holds a leading position with a 22.6% market share, driven by its expertise in patented postbiotics and natural antioxidants. DSM-Firmenich follows at 18.3%, leveraging its innovations in algae-based omega-3s and immune support. ADM and Symrise (Nutrios) also hold significant shares at 16.1% and 14.8%, respectively, with strengths in plant-based proteins and palatability enhancers.

Nestlé Health Science (Purina), with a 12.4% share, is expanding its functional portfolios and recently made a strategic investment in Drools Pet Food to capitalize on the alternative protein segment. This competitive environment underscores the importance of science-backed efficacy and clean-label transparency to attract and retain health-conscious consumers.

