Specialty Malt Market : Exploring the Trends, Dynamics, and Investment Opportunities in the Industry in 2019-2026

Specialty Malt Industry

Specialty Malt Industry

Rise in demand for flavored beer or craft beer and large-scale application of specialty malt in the food industry drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty malt market size accounted for $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for flavored beer or craft beer and large-scale application of specialty malt in the food industry have boosted the growth of the global specialty malt market. However, unfavorable climate hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in trend of clear-label ingredients and surge in demand for malt-based functional beverages are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2537

The consumption of flavored beverages has been growing exponentially throughout the years and as a result the demand for specialty malt has also grown as it is an essential ingredient used while making such beverages.

In 2015, 22 million tons of malt was produced; out of which 90% of the malt was derived from barley. The economics of the malting industry critically depends upon barley selection, protein composition, plumpness, and moisture content. Large brewing companies are not completely integrated in terms of sourcing malt. Some companies such as Anheuser-Busch have their own malting facilities, but also purchase malt from independent maltsters. Over the years, the malt industry has evolved and has come up with specialty ingredient. Specialty malt is one such ingredient that has been gaining traction among its target customers specifically from the brewing and the food industry. Specialty malts range in flavor from the light and sweet carapils to the astringent, carbon-like black malt.

Specialty malt has large-scale application in the food industry, which is mainly attributed to its key functional properties. Specialty malt has been considered as the most preferred natural flavoring or coloring agent in various food processing sectors such as processing of baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, snack food, and others. Apart from the food industry, specialty malt has been incurring high demand from the craft brewing industry. For instance, carapils, one of the types of specialty malt, is primarily used to improve head retention and add a sweet character to beer.

Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/specialty-malt-market/purchase-options

The global specialty malt industry across Europe held the largest share followed by North America, contributing more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in income level of people and high consumption of flavored beverages and baked goods in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% increase in adoption of malt-based baked food as well as surge in consumption of flavored health drinks such as Horlicks and Milo coupled with rise in consumption of malt-based alcoholic beverages.

Major market players

Cargill Inc.
Malteurop Groupe
GrainCorp Ltd.
Soufflet Group
Barrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd.
Rahr Corporation
Simpsons Malt
Crisp Malting
Muntons PLC
Axereal Group

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2537

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:

Manuka Honey Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manuka-honey-market

Chaga Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chaga-mushroom-market-A47231

Caps and Closures Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/caps-closures-market

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Specialty Malt Market : Exploring the Trends, Dynamics, and Investment Opportunities in the Industry in 2019-2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + 1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Egg Substitutes Market Size Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2032: Cargill, Kerry Group, Glambia
Specialty Malt Market : Exploring the Trends, Dynamics, and Investment Opportunities in the Industry in 2019-2026
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast
View All Stories From This Author