Mortuary Equipment Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Mortality Rates and Technological Advancements

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mortuary equipment market , valued at $863.8 million in 2021, is projected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is fueled by increasing mortality rates, a rise in chronic diseases, and advancements in mortuary technology designed for more efficient and dignified handling of deceased bodies.Mortuary equipment plays a critical role in preserving and managing human remains—particularly in hospitals, morgues, forensic labs, and medical research institutions. Common equipment includes refrigeration units, body transporters, autopsy tables, mortuary cabinets, embalming workstations, and cremation systems. Refrigeration units remain the most widely used category, ensuring bodies are preserved for legal procedures such as postmortems and forensic investigations.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10456 Market Growth DriversThe market is seeing significant momentum from the rise in chronic disease-related deaths and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically increased global mortality rates. According to the American Cancer Society (January 2022), lung cancer alone accounts for over 350 deaths daily in the U.S., underscoring the demand for advanced mortuary solutions.In addition, technological innovations are enhancing operational efficiency in mortuary management. For example, in September 2019, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. introduced the Smi 157 mortuary chamber, designed for extended cadaver storage under controlled conditions to prevent decomposition.However, the high cost of mortuary equipment remains a challenge, particularly in low-income regions. Opportunities lie in emerging healthcare markets across Asia-Pacific, where growing elderly populations and rising rates of chronic illness are expected to drive adoption.Segment InsightsBy Product – Body transporters and trays hold the largest market share, supported by increased demand for advanced transport systems. Autopsy tables are expected to see strong growth due to rising postmortem examination needs.By Type – Manual mortuary equipment leads the market, though automated systems are gaining traction due to efficiency and ease of operation.By End User – Hospitals are the largest end-user segment, while forensic labs are set for rapid growth as crime, accident, and suicide investigations increase globally.Regional OutlookNorth America dominates the global market thanks to widespread adoption of advanced technologies and a growing number of private hospitals and mortuaries.Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, driven by large populations in China, India, and Japan, increasing cancer incidence, and rising mortality rates.Competitive LandscapeKey industry players include Barber of Sheffield, Ferno-Washington Inc., Mopec Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HYGECO, LEEC Ltd, KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. These companies are focusing on product launches, technology upgrades, and global expansions to strengthen market presence.About Mortuary EquipmentMortuary equipment is essential for the dignified preservation, examination, and final preparation of deceased bodies. From manual trolleys to advanced refrigeration units, these tools support medical, forensic, and ceremonial processes, ensuring safety, efficiency, and respect for the deceased.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10456

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.