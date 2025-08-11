Gaming Accessories Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2030

Gaming Accessories Market by Component

Gaming Accessories Market Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030 — Allied Market Research

The gaming accessories market is driven by new high-graphic game releases and rising adult interest in gaming as a career, offering significant growth opportunities in the coming years.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, titled " Gaming Accessories Market ," The gaming accessories market size was $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. Gaming accessories are various hardware devices, such as headsets and joysticks, that are either required to use a video game console or enhance the gaming experience. Video game accessories include controllers, headsets, joysticks, and web cameras. The most frequent video game system attachment is the controllers used to play the games. This device now has direction controls as well as various other types of inputs. The growing trend and popularity of video games among teenagers, as well as the introduction of new technology in the gaming sector, are important factors driving the growth of the gaming accessories market. The interactive gaming industry's development of new advanced platforms to reach out to gamers all over the world, the growing number of Smartphone users all over the world, the growing popularity of virtual reality leading to high demand for virtual reality headsets, and a surge in the adoption of handheld gaming consoles and advanced graphics-based video games are all expected to see rapid growth in gaming accessories market share during the forecast period. Gaming accessories give players a high level of comfort, allowing them to play games more efficiently, and resulting in market growth. Gaming accessories give players a high level of comfort, allowing them to play games more efficiently, and resulting in market growth.The emergence of new gaming content with high graphic requirements is driving the gaming accessories market growth. Gaming on consoles is migrating to on-demand visual content, which has already begun. Furthermore, a big driver of the gaming accessories market opportunity is the dropping prices of these items. Apart from this, manyDuring the forecast period, the global gaming accessories market size is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR. Increased usage of smartphones and tablets, as well as fast-expanding technology such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence, are fuelling market expansion globally. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of e-sports boosts demand for gaming accessories such as improved gaming keyboards and gamepads, as well as other gaming equipment. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were forced to stay at home, and overall gaming and internet game consumption have increased in comparison to previous eras. The gaming accessories industry is also booming as people turn to gaming to pass the time. The gaming accessories market share is segmented based on component, device type, connectivity type, end-use, and region. Based on components, the market is bifurcated into headsets, keyboards, mics, controllers, and others. By device type, it is categorized into pc and gaming consoles. By connectivity type, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key players operating in the gaming accessories industry include Nintendo Co., Ltd., Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Corsair, Sennheiser, SADES Technological Corporation, Alienware, Plantronics, Google Inc., and Cooler Master.The report focuses on the global gaming accessories market analysis and gaming accessories market trends for the major products & applications, where gaming accessories are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence market growth, such as forecasts, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for gaming accessories in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The report focuses on the global gaming accessories market analysis and gaming accessories market trends for the major products & applications, where gaming accessories are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence market growth, such as forecasts, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for gaming accessories in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by multiplying the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.Key findings of the study- By component, the headsets sub-segment is predicted to have the maximum market share in the forecast period.- By device type, the PC sub-segment is predicted to have the highest share in the forecast period.- By connectivity type, the wired sub-segment is expected to observe the highest market share in the forecast time frame.- By end use, the online sub-segment is expected to observe the highest market share in the forecast time frame.- Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. 