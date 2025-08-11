Submit Release
APRA release notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtable - July 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) hosted a superannuation industry roundtable focussed on the recent cyber incidents impacting several superannuation entities. During the roundtable, held on 10 July 2025, APRA outlined its observations and expectations on cyber resilience and the uplift required to protect superannuation members and the broader system. 

The roundtable included commentary from key government agencies and reflections from several impacted superannuation entities. 

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA releases notes on Superannuation Industry Roundtable from July 2025 following cyber incidents.

