Daily Session Report for Sunday, August 10, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
August 10, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 7 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 292 Professional Licensure
HR 293 Transportation
HB 1784 Professional Licensure
HB 1785 Labor And Industry
HB 1786 Finance
HB 1787 Local Government
HB 1789 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1790 Professional Licensure
HB 1791 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1792 Finance
HB 1793 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, August 11, 2025 at 9 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.