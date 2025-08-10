PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2025 ERWIN TULFO TO SPEARHEAD SENATE PROBE INTO ONLINE GAMBLING CRACKDOWN THIS AUG. 14 Senate Committee on Games and Amusement Chairperson Erwin Tulfo is set to spearhead the hearing on bills seeking to address the ill effects of online gambling in the Philippines this August 14. "Sa Thursday, sasalang ang mga bills on online gambling sa Senate Committee on Games and Amusements. I made a commitment to prioritize these bills kasi lumalala ang problema. It's a crisis na eh. So, talagang kailangan aksyunan na ito, to solve this problem," Tulfo, chairperson of the committee, said. While he wants a total ban on online gambling, Tulfo vowed to hear the positions of the government agencies such as the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Department of Finance (DOF) to weigh the pros and cons if the industry will be outright declared illegal. "Ang problema natin, we were not ready. Walang regulation kaya walang habas ang pagsasugal ng mga tao. Walang control kung magkano itataya. Bahala na yung buong sweldo, itataya. Kung ano ano ang ipupusta. Mga bata, nakakasugal na rin," he said. "You have to weigh, 'di ba? Ito 'yung kita mo pero ito naman social ills, diba? Yung problema na yung mga tao nagiging addict sa sugal. Paano na lamang yun, diba? Ano ang ang importante? Exactly. Importante ba yung kita kaysa dun sa kinabukasan ng mga tao, ng mga kabataan, ng mga magulang na nalulong sa sugal?" Tulfo went on. The Senate Games and Amusement Panel will tackle four bills and three resolutions, and a privilege speech on the ill effects of the online gambling industry. ERWIN TULFO, PANGUNGUNAHAN ANG PAGDINIG SA MGA PANUKALA KONTRA-ONLINE GAMBLING SA AUG. 14 Sa darating na Agosto 14, pangungunahan ni Senador Erwin Tulfo ang pagdinig sa Senado ng mga panukalang batas na pupuksa sa masasamang epekto ng online gambling sa bansa. "Sa Thursday, sasalang ang mga bills on online gambling sa Senate Committee on Games and Amusements. I made a commitment to prioritize these bills kasi lumalala ang problema. It's a crisis na eh. So, talagang kailangan aksyunan na ito, to solve this problem," ani Tulfo na tumatayong Chairperson ng Komite. Bagama't total ban ang nais ng Senador, pakikinggan pa rin umano niya ang posisyon ng gobyerno tulad ng Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at Department of Finance. Aniya, titingnan pa rin ang pros and cons kung tuluyan nang masawata ang online gambling. "Ang problema natin, we were not ready. Walang regulation kaya walang habas ang pagsasugal ng mga tao. Walang control kung magkano itataya. Bahala na yung buong sweldo, itataya. Kung ano ano ang ipupusta. Mga bata, nakakasugal na rin," saad ni Tulfo. "You have to weigh, 'di ba? Ito 'yung kita mo pero ito naman social ills, diba? Yung problema na yung mga tao nagiging addict sa sugal. Paano na lamang yun, diba? Ano ang ang importante? Exactly. Importante ba yung kita kaysa dun sa kinabukasan ng mga tao, ng mga kabataan, ng mga magulang na nalulong sa sugal?" pagdidiin ng mambabatas. Tatalakayin ng Senate Games and Amusement Panel ang apat na batas, tatlong resolusyon, at privilege speech patungkol sa online gambling.

