Colombia - Calls to action

To state and non-state armed actors

As the fighting intensifies, armed actors must protect civilians and those who no longer take part in the hostilities. International humanitarian law must be respected by the parties to the conflict, without exception.

The principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution must be respected at all times and in all places. We call on armed actors to comply, in particular, with the principle of precaution, which requires parties to a conflict to take all feasible precautions to avoid or minimize harm to the civilian population and civilian property when planning and executing military operations.

People who do not or no longer participate in the hostilities must be treated humanely. Homicide and threatening to commit homicide are absolutely prohibited. In addition, under no circumstances should civilians be stigmatized.

Children must be kept out of the hostilities completely. The recruitment, use and participation of children in hostilities are violations of humanitarian law. Such acts irreparably harm not only the lives and dignity of the children, but also those of their families and communities.

All forms of sexual violence are absolutely prohibited by humanitarian law and must be eradicated, both as a mechanism of intimidation and as a strategy for the recruitment, use and participation of children in armed conflict.

Protection must be afforded to health-care workers at all times, and to wounded or sick people, even if they ar armed actors. Ambulances and other forms of transport to evacuate wounded or sick people must be allowed to travel, regardless of which party they belong to. Likewise, the transfer and delivery of essential medical supplies must be allowed. As hostilities escalate, protecting those who provide care ensures that humanity prevails amid violence.

In this situation, it is essential that the bodies of the people who are killed, including those of armed actors, are properly handled and identified, so they don't become missing people. All parties must ensure that families receive information about what has happened to their loved ones and where they are.

We reiterate to armed actors, both state and non-state, that the presence, use and abandonment of explosive hazards have devastating consequences, from which they must protect civilians. We also urge them to consider the impact of these weapons on communities, especially in places that are essential for children, such as schools and playgrounds.

It is important to remember that respect for humanitarian law is not dependent on the existence of peace negotiations. Nor should it be understood as being open to negotiation. Compliance with humanitarian law is mandatory, and when confrontation intensifies, it becomes more important than ever.

We urge the parties to the conflict to adopt special agreements and/or unilateral declarations to extend and

strengthen respect for and implementation of humanitarian law. These agreements should show a clear commitment to protect people who are not or are no longer taking part in the hostilities.