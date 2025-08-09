PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release

August 9, 2025 Budget Boost Aims to End Learning Crisis -Gatchalian Amid his pronouncement that the 2026 General Appropriations Act will be an 'education budget,' Senator Win Gatchalian is setting his sights on allocating a budget for education equivalent to 4% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to help end the education crisis and invest in the nation's future. "Pipilitin nating umabot o lumagpas ng 4% of our GDP ang budget ng edukasyon dahil malaki ang kailangang pondo para masolusyunan ang krisis sa edukasyon. Hindi ibig sabihin na isasantabi na ang ibang sektor. Bibigyan lang natin ng prayoridad ang edukasyon," said Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance. The senator emphasized that the 2026 budget will focus on "going back to the basics" by strengthening literacy and numeracy from Kindergarten to Grade 3. He also highlighted the need to fund the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program and proposed the revival of the counterpart program, where the national government and local government units share the cost of classroom construction. Gatchalian also wants the hiring of more teacher aides to free up teachers from administrative and other non-teaching tasks. Gatchalian: Dagdag Pondo Sandata Laban sa Krisis sa Edukasyon Kasabay ng kanyang pahayag na ang 2026 General Appropriations Act ay magiging isang "education budget," target ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maglaan ng pondo para sa edukasyon na katumbas ng 4% ng Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ng bansa upang masolusyunan ang krisis sa edukasyon at mamuhunan para sa kinabukasan ng bansa. "Pipilitin nating umabot o lumagpas ng 4% ng GDP ang budget ng edukasyon dahil malaki ang kailangang pondo para masolusyunan ang krisis sa edukasyon. Hindi ibig sabihin na isasantabi na ang ibang sektor. Bibigyan lang natin ng prayoridad ang edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, na siyang namumuno sa Senate Committee on Finance. Ayon sa mambabatas, 'back to basics' ang tututukan ng ilalaang pondo sa edukasyon, kung saan patatatagin ang literacy at numeracy mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 3. Binigyang diin din ng mambabatas na popondohan ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. Upang matugunan naman ang kakulangan sa classroom, iminumungkahi niya ang muling pagpapatupad ng counterpart program, kung saan paghahatian ng national government at local government units ang gastusin sa pagpapatayo ng mga classrooms. Nais din ni Gatchalian ang pagha-hire ng mas maraming teacher aides upang mabawasan ang mga gawaing administratibo at iba pang non-teaching tasks ng mga guro.

