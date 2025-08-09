Submit Release
August 9, 2025

Gatchalian: free higher education to realize dream of 'one college graduate per family'

"The President's vision of having one college graduate per family can be realized through free higher education. We should, however, increase the absorptive capacity of our state universities and colleges (SUCs), invest in additional facilities, and hire more teachers so that students who pass entrance exams are assured of admission. We should also ensure that the Tertiary Education Subsidy priorititizes students from low-income households.

Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Finance, titiyakin nating may sapat at tuloy-tuloy na pondo para sa libreng kolehiyo hanggang maabot natin ang bawat kabataang nangangarap magtapos."

